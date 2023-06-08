It is forbidden to crash into it, because a team of expert carpenters would be needed to repair it. It’s hard to imagine a car identical to the original – same measures, same proportions – but made entirely of wood. Yet in the crazy car world this also happens, and precisely to a Citroen 2CV which at the 35th Rouillac Garden Party auction at the Château d’Artigny, near Tours, France, was sold for an astronomical sum (for a 2CV) of 210,000 euros.

Various types of wood

Inspired by the 1955 example of the same name, its body was carved from a variety of fruit trees, including cherry, pear and apple trees. The one who made it, a craftsman named Michel Robillard, started working on it in 2011 with a total of 5-000 hours. Although the soft top and upholstery are made of fabric, the removable seats have even been covered with wooden slats, as have the dashboard, steering wheel and other interior elements.

And under the hood…

The shape is identical to a 2CV, but in reality the car is powered by the 602 cc air-cooled twin-cylinder engine derived from a 3CV, while the chassis is that of a 1969 Dyane. Although it lacks road approval, the car even manages to reach the maximum speed of 80 per hour.

The next project of Robillard

After deciding to part with his 2CV, for Robillard the wooden car remains a fixed nail (excuse the pun). Like an indomitable Geppetto announced that he will soon get to work on building another Citroen, this time one DS 21 Decapotable Chapronwhich he hopes to finish by 2025 to celebrate his 70th birthday of the DS.