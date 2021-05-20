London (dpa)

The European and English football federations are targeting a record crowd attendance for the European Women’s Championship, which is to be held in England in the summer of next year.

The price of tickets for the tournament, which was scheduled to be held this summer, but has been rescheduled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, will range from 5 to 50 pounds sterling. 7 to 75.70 dollars.

The British news agency BA Media quoted Chris Bryant, head of the championship handover division of the English Football Association, who said that tickets for England’s national team matches and play-offs would start from £ 50.7.

The English and European Football Associations hope to break the record for the mass attendance of the continental competition, in the opening match of the tournament that will be held at Old Trafford, and the two federations are also looking forward to breaking the record for any women’s football match held in Europe during the final match at the ancient Wembley Stadium in The British capital, London.

The final match of the “Euro 2013” tournament between Germany and Norway in Sweden holds the record for the largest public attendance at a European women’s meeting, with a crowd of 41,302 spectators, while the final of the women’s soccer tournament between the United States and Japan in the London 2012 Olympics held the record. The most popular attendance of any women’s match in Europe, where the meeting was watched by 80,203 spectators from the stands.

The English and European Union are seeking to sell more than 700,000 tickets in the tournament, which is three times the number of tickets sold in the last championship version in 2017 in the Netherlands, which amounted to 240045 tickets.

The Football Association stated that more than half a million tickets will be available for £ 25 or less.

“We recognize the tremendous opportunity we have to develop women’s football here and across Europe,” Bryant said.

“To get this legacy, we must make sure that we first offer a record-breaking tournament that captures the imagination, to provide those vital foundations,” he added.

Fans will first be able to register their interest in pre-selling between July 13 and August 10 this year.

Registration begins after the draw for the finals on October 28, before the start of the public sale in mid-February.

The tournament organizers are working to ensure that the stadiums are at full capacity, but they have pledged a “strong” refund policy in the event the Corona virus affects the numbers allowed to attend.

It is hoped that the new participation measures introduced by the host cities will attract another 120,000 girls to play football in schools or clubs by 2024, in addition to another 20,000 women playing for fun and friendship by the same year.

“This tournament really shines a light on the women’s game and gives us an opportunity to put the shop window in front of people,” said Sue Campbell, the FA Women’s Football Director.

Campbell stressed that it’s a matter of making sure the store is filled with products that people want.

With the exception of the opening match at Old Trafford, the first group matches between Southampton and Brighton, the second group between London and Milton Keynes, the third group between Sheffield and Lee and the fourth group between Rotherham and Manchester.