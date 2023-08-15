The suffocating heat starred this Tuesday in Blanca in the last running of the bulls, which registered the largest influx of public compared to the previous three. It was a record attendance, with some 7,000 people who packed the Gran Vía, Nueva street and Plaza de la Iglesia, as well as balconies and terraces.

The start was made to wait, since the confinement began at almost twelve thirty in the afternoon, after the launch of the corresponding four rockets, the last of which, at 12:33 p.m., certified that the steers from Castillejo de Huebra and with almost Weighing 500 kilos, they were already in the pens of the portable plaza.

In less than three and a half minutes, the five steers and their four halters once again allowed nearly a hundred runners to show off along the town’s main artery, in a clean running of the bulls without incidents.

J.A. Moreno







The political class was seen this Tuesday in the last confinement. Thus, the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Culture, Marcos Ortuño; the general secretary of the PSOE, José Vélez; and the former president of the Autonomous Community and current leader of Vox, Alberto Garre, changed their suits and ties for a more sporty appearance. Also present were the mayoress of Calasparra, Teresa García (PSOE); and the deputy of the PP, Jesús Cano, a regular of the confinements of his town.

While the mayor of Blanca, Pablo Cano, expressed his “satisfaction with the celebration of the four running of the bulls”, the counselor ratified “the regional government’s commitment to the national holiday.” And asked about the moment in which the negotiations with Vox were, he added that “we reiterate our request to Vox not to block the appointment of Fernando López Miras as president and to reflect to avoid new elections.”

This Wednesday the San Roque festivities end with a mass at 8:00 p.m., the procession at 9:00 p.m. and the fireworks display at the San Rafael (Runes) curve at 12:00 p.m.