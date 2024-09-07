Medellin broke the attendance record this Friday to a match of a Women’s Under-20 World Cup with the 35,847 fans who went to the match that ended with a score in favor of Colombia (0-1).

“Support for Colombia, the host country, at this year’s U-20 Women’s World Cup has been immense. Attendance in Bogotá and Medellín eclipsed the tournament’s most recent record of 31,114 spectators“when the United States defeated Germany 1-0 in the final in Tokyo twelve years ago,” FIFA said.

The Atanasio Girardot, home of Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Independiente Medellín, fulfilled its promise to the Colombian team, which played its other two home games at the El Campin Stadium in Bogotaattended by more than 30,000 fans to each match.

Colombian women’s U-20 team Photo:Cesar Melgarejo. THE TIME Share

With today’s victory, the coffee makers qualified for the round of 16 as leaders of Group A with nine points, while the Mexicans finished second with four units.

Cameroon, third with four points, is waiting to see what happens in the other groups to see if it will qualify for the next phase as one of the best four third-placed teams, while Australia finished last without scoring any points. after losing 2-0 in all three of their matches.

‘It was painful to lose to Colombia,’ said Mexico’s under-20 coach

Mexico’s under-20 coach Ana Galindo said on Friday that it was “painful” to lose to Colombia because his team had the ball, He proposed and created the best options, but “unfortunately” he was unable to score in the match for the third date of Group A, played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

“We have not been able to complete the plays we created and it is painful to lose this way because we had the ball, We made the proposal and unfortunately the goal did not come,” the Mexican strategist told EFE.

Canada’s Ella Grace Ottey (2-l) fights for the ball with Brazil’s Milena Ferreira da Costa (2-r) on Friday during a Group B match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup between the national teams of Canada and Brazil at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá (Colombia). EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda Photo:EFE Share

In his analysis of the match, he recalled that his team had “three shots on corner kicks that we missed and they (Colombia) had one and converted it,” with the header from center back Mary José Álvarez, precisely in a corner shot of the coffee machines.

“If you are not effective in these situations, it is very difficult to obtain results,” he said.

Despite the fall, which left Mexico second in the group after beating Cameroon due to fair play, Galindo “rescued” the good things that the Tri did against the hosts: “lthe generation of play and positioning ourselves in the final third,” but he urgently needs to “fine-tune the auction situation.”

