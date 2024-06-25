Over 30,000 visitorslast weekend they took part in the Family Day, an event reserved for Ferrari People, their friends and their families. Among these the President John Elkann, the Vice President Piero Ferrari and the CEO Benedetto Vigna who accompanied their family and friends to discover the Ferrari Museums and the factories in Maranello and Modena, the object of continuous investments in the name of sustainable innovation.

The various areas of the company are on display

The employees had the opportunity to introduce their guests to the areas of the company, which in some cases had remained inaccessible to the public as the Technical Centre, the Pit Stop Garage and the Endurance & Corse Clienti headquarters. The Ferrari 499Ps that have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the last two years were displayed here.

The new e-building

It aroused great interest the new e-building, inaugurated in the presence of the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella. In the building, designed by the architect Mario Cucinella, cars will be created with combustion engines, hybrids and – starting from the fourth quarter of next year – Ferrari’s first electric model. At the forefront of 5.0 technology and attention to the use of natural resources and energy, the new factory puts the craftsmanship of its workers at the center of the production process, a key element for continuing to create unique cars.