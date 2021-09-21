British tennis player Emma Raducanu, 18, is the new star of international advertising. The first tennis player in history to win a grand slam (the circuit’s main tournaments) by passing through qualifying, Raducanu stunned the world by winning the US Open title on the 12th and earning $2.5 million in prize money (R$13.3 million).

According to British newspaper The Guardian, sponsors and public relations specialists estimate that the athlete could earn more than 1 billion pounds (R$7.2 billion) during her career. As a recent phenomenon in world sport, Raducanu already attracts several companies interested in sponsoring it.

+ Raducanu says winning the US Open finally pleased “demanding” parents

+ Raducanu and Fernández will do teenage battle in US Open women’s final

Currently, Raducanu has two contracts, with Nike and Wilson, which earn him R$ 720,000 (£100,000) a year, which is very little for the young star’s greatness. IMG believes that it should increase this revenue with sponsors by at least ten times.

The teenager’s career is managed by IMG, a company that also managed the careers of tennis players Maria Sharapova and Na Li.

Raducanu, according to the newspaper, has proposals to represent brands from various segments, from fashion and beauty to the automotive industry: Aston Martin, Lacoste, Chanel, Tiffany and cryptocurrency companies would be interested in an agreement.

