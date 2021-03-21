Dubai (Union)

Global Village, one of the largest cultural parks in the world and the first family destination for culture, entertainment and shopping in the region, celebrated the International Day of Happiness, the day before yesterday, in an atmosphere full of joy and pleasure experienced by guests of all ages and nationalities. To celebrate the occasion, the destination illuminated all its famous landmarks in yellow, in addition to decorating the largest underwater display with technology and the world’s iconic wheel with smiling expressive faces, creating an atmosphere of overwhelming happiness among the guests.

In addition to the celebrations, Global Village announced that it had registered a new Guinness World Records record for “the largest word made of pins”. With this number, the official name of “kiosk street” was changed to “happiness street.” The launch of the new name for the street did not come about by chance, as the street “kiosks” has always been a source of happiness for the guests of the global village who are keen to visit it by providing a wide choice of the most famous and delicious international food and food, which prompted many of them to call it happiness Street. Through the celebrations of the International Day of Happiness, Global Village was keen to officially launch the name on the street in an atmosphere of joy among the guests. A plaque bearing the standard work of the word Happiness Street was installed on the street wall, so guests could take the most memorable photos with it and share it on social media.