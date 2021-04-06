The announcement by the Ministry of Health of the 20,870 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a record number since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, confirms that the second wave of Covid-19 is a worrying reality.

This Tuesday the province of Buenos Aires, with 10,402 new cases, was not only the province that reported the most infections but also registered a record number of infected for the region, exceeding the 8,063 that had reached on Wednesday, April 31.

In this way, the province of Buenos Aires concentrated 49.85 percent of the total cases of the day.

Another district that registered high numbers was the City of Buenos Aires, which reached 2,281 infections, very close to the highest historical number that was this Monday (2,428).

In this way, the Province and the City of Buenos Aires registered a total of 60.77 percent of the total infections this Tuesday.

News in development.

AFG