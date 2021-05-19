Named a record amount stolen from a bank client in Russia. This was announced by Sergei Veligodsky, the head of the counter cyber fraud department of Sberbank, on the sidelines of a visiting meeting of the State Duma’s interfactional working group to develop proposals for combating crimes in the field of information and communication technologies. His words are quoted by RBC.

“This is not a client of Sberbank, this is a client of another large bank. This is a woman, 54 years old. Amount: 400 million rubles, ”Veligodsky said, adding that the woman herself transferred the money to the fraudsters’ account in another bank.

The scammers called her and introduced themselves as bank security officers, who “will now save the money.” The victim believed them, saying that she had 14 million rubles in her account. She also disclosed to the fraudsters information about an account in another bank, where she has another 380 million rubles.

“They are like this: we will not communicate with you now, this money is very serious. Now an “FSB officer” will call you and will deal with you. The FSB called her and then they began to unwind her. And so, within a month, she was withdrawing this money and sending it to the “rescuers”, ”Veligodsky said.

Earlier on May 18, Deputy Minister of Finance of Russia Alexei Moiseev said that a biometrics leak is “the worst thing that can happen.” He said that biometric data cannot be changed, so more attention needs to be paid to security.

Earlier in May, experts uncovered a new way of deceiving Russians. Fraudsters began to lure out personal data on phishing sites with promises of large earnings from investments in projects of Russian and foreign companies. Among the brands used by the attackers are Russian banks, oil companies, and Tesla.