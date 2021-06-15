D.hat is called a test to the example. The latter is now to be stipulated in North Rhine-Westphalia, namely on a man from Borken who has been refusing to pay the broadcasting fee for a long time because he does not use the offer and also criticizes the income-unjust collection of the contribution: The WDR director Tom Buhrow paid almost thirty times his income the same amount as him. For three months now, the man has been in compulsory detention – in the enforcement order of the WDR – whereby the payment of the fees is not to be enforced, but an asset report that must precede a seizure of the outstanding amount of almost two thousand euros.

The institutions have so far generally shied away from this last step. There was a comparable case in the area of ​​responsibility of the MDR three years ago, but the defaulting payer was released from compulsory detention after 61 days because the MDR had withdrawn the application for an arrest warrant. The WDR seems determined not to do this.

3.28 million dunning procedures

From a legal point of view, the EDP draftsman Georg Thiel, who has meanwhile even gone on a hunger strike, has no chance. The proportionality of the imprisonment was confirmed up to the Federal Constitutional Court. Nevertheless, the procedure is also risky for the WDR: Not only an armada of Twitter warriors are on the side of the “GEZ rebel”, whereby one does not expose oneself on this side of the usual suspects from right-wing forums, of a “political prisoner” to babble (according to the young liberal Benedikt Brechtken). The Bild newspaper also identified a martyr in Thiel, which gave the case nationwide prominence. The coercive detention may of course be a maximum of six months and is not offset against the fee owed, so that the process then starts from the beginning. The fact that the WDR has to advance the high detention costs (already over 14,000 euros) – and can then sue Thiel back – is another calamity, because if the sum cannot ultimately be collected, one could see a careless handling of contribution money.

There are many delinquent contributors. At the end of 2020, 3.28 million (of almost 46 million) premium accounts were in a dunning stage, as was learned on Tuesday at the annual press conference of the premium service from ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio. In 2020 alone there were 1.23 million requests for enforcement. At the request of this newspaper, the contribution service announced that it could not provide more precise information on the number of objectors: “The contribution service is only informed of the reasons in the rarest of cases – therefore we cannot provide you with a number of potential ‘fee objecters’ or provide information about them, what means the enforcement bodies responsible for enforcement use to recover the claims. (…) The enforcement authorities act independently in most federal states and are not obliged to inform the broadcasters as creditors or to coordinate measures with the broadcasters or the contribution service. “Michael Krüßel, who has been managing director of the contribution service for a year, added at the press conference that there are refusals, but it happens much more often that citizens who are in economic hardship are unable to pay their contribution or do not understand the letters due to language barriers. The further course can be influenced by participation. Enforcement is “not automatic”.