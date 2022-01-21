Exports of agricultural products exceeded 100 billion euros for the first time last year. According to Wageningen University & Research (WUR) and Statistics Netherlands (CBS), who jointly investigated sales, the increase was mainly caused by higher prices and to a lesser extent also by higher volumes. On an annual basis, the export value increased by 9.4 percent to 104.7 billion euros.
