The latest version of one of Louis Vuitton’s most famous bags, the Speedy, costs one million euros, is made of crocodile skin, has a gold chain and a padlock set with small diamonds. Don’t look for it on the brand’s website. Only sold by order. It is a whim reserved for a few, but it symbolizes the power of an industry that moves more money than ever despite economic uncertainty. The luxury bubble has been immune to economic turbulence in recent times and, although some wonder if the boom is sustainable and elements are detected that point to a slowdown, the forecasts for the high-end market as a whole are mostly positive.

The super-rich spend more and more and from a younger age. The global luxury market suffered a slowdown in 2020 due to the pandemic, but since then it has grown strongly and is already above the levels before the coronavirus hit, despite the shadow of recession and inflation posing a threat. for the global economy. The forecasts for 2023 indicate that the market premium reach a record value of 1.5 trillion euros, between 8% and 10% more than the previous year, which also registered maximums, according to the forecasts published in November by the consulting firm Bain & Company. “Although there are some challenges on the horizon, such as the fragility of consumer confidence and macroeconomic tensions, the industry has demonstrated that it is strong and adaptable, and is prepared to continue growing in the long term,” says Claudia D’Arpizio, partner of the signature. “Consumer trends have evolved, with a notable emphasis on experiences, which have taken spending to historical highs,” adds another partner, Federica Levato.

The Bain report, carried out together with the Italian association of luxury producers Altagamma, includes nine categories: personal goods (fashion, jewelry and watches), cars, travel, wines and spirits, gastronomy, decoration and home products, art , private planes and yachts, and luxury cruises.

The generational factor is key. Younger consumers have become a big driver. Thus, generation Y (millennials, born in the eighties) and Z (their successor, those born in the late nineties) explain almost all the growth in 2022 and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years, according to Bain. Purchasing luxury is increasingly earlier.

“The consumer profile varies depending on their place of origin and age,” says Xandra Falcó, president of Círculo Fortuny, an association that brings together 70 Spanish brands and cultural institutions related to luxury. The demand for sustainable products and services is increasing, and in all generations. “New consumer groups are also emerging, such as the so-called discreet luxury (quiet luxury), “which is associated with clients who really know a category, look for quality, design, origin and not a flashy logo,” he adds. A study by the consulting firm McKinsey, carried out in collaboration with Círculo Fortuny and which has just been published, estimates that the Spanish high-end market had a turnover of 17.7 billion euros in 2022, which represents 4.5% of this sector in Europe. . “Between 2017 and 2022, growth in Spain has been 2%. Despite the decline during the year of Covid, it has seen a rapid recovery, driven mainly by the increase in experiences,” explains Ignacio Marcos, senior partner at McKinsey.

Rising prices

The rise of luxury around the world has resulted in an extraordinary increase in prices in recent years. Inflation and rising costs, especially after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, have impacted the entire economy, and luxury is no exception. According to data from the market analysis firm Edited, prices have risen more than 25% since 2019. Chanel bags, for example, are twice as expensive as in 2016, as recently highlighted The New York Times in an article in which he showed his astonishment at the case of the classic of this brand, the 2.55: in 2008 it sold for $1,650; In 2023, that figure reaches $10,200.

The case of the million-dollar new Louis Vuitton bag is an extreme example of price increases. It is not surprising that the owner of the prestigious brand, Bernard Arnault, is one of the richest men. The fortune of the president and largest shareholder of the French luxury giant LVMH, which also includes Dior and Celine, is superlative: 192 billion dollars (about 185 billion euros), which makes him the second richest person in the world. behind Elon Musk. As if that were not enough, in April LVMH managed to be the first European company to surpass the mark of half a billion dollars in stock market value.

But the French tycoon’s emporium has deflated since then (its price is now around 360 billion euros) and its third quarter results show a slowdown, as has happened with other companies in the luxury industry. LVMH’s revenue, seen as a barometer of the sector’s health, grew at a much slower pace than expected. The reopening at the beginning of the year of China, which was the last major country to eliminate covid restrictions, suggested a large increase in luxury spending, but the weakness of Asia’s largest economy has slightly slowed the trend. Signs of slowing down have also been detected in the French group Kering, founded by the Pinault family and owner of brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Yves Saint Laurent, and the Swiss Richemont, owner of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Experts do not deny that there may be a slowdown, that the party of records and extraordinary growth is over, but they agree that the sector is strong. “The industry is well positioned for the long term, with a strong base and the convergence of the different luxury markets,” predicts Federica Levato, the Bain expert, who highlights that uncertainty in the global economy is very high. For Spain, McKinsey predicts an increase in the high-end sector of between 7% and 9% next year, depending on the level of tourism recovery and the economic and global impact on demand.

Mikel Jaso

First class on the plane

Tourism is one of the pillars on which the future of the luxury sector is based. The main airlines are boosting their flight offers. business and first class, as a profitable revenue channel fueled by booming demand. There are even more users of private flights. Meanwhile, luxury hotels are proliferating and even all-inclusive has become premium.

“High-end travelers value more participatory trips; excursions to remote and wonderful places. Or explore a place while connecting with the local culture,” explains Pablo del Pozo, president and CEO of the luxury travel agency Nuba. “To talk about the most luxurious trip, we must first define what luxury is; We see it as something differentiated, unique and exclusive”, from space travel to “experiences with famous people or in memorable places”. An example: “An expedition to the White Desert of Antarctica aboard a state-of-the-art airship, or with accommodation in air-conditioned capsules designed to the millimeter for luxury and comfort.” Del Pozo explains that, for between 100,000 and 500,000 euros, there is “a wide range of luxury products and services that can be offered,” such as going to the Amazon with an expedition guided by scientists.

Regarding luxury offers related to experiences, from hotels to gastronomy, wines, sports, nautical and decoration, Spain knows a lot, since this segment represents almost half of the national high-end market. “The opening of luxury hotels increased by 40% in 2022; and in this sense, consumers’ interest in spending on experiences and trips has exceeded all expectations,” explains Xandra Falcó. “Within the range of experiences, the sector of wellness and personal well-being experiences 10% annual growth, spurred by generations Y and Z, but also by boomers”, Add.

People of all ages walk daily through the Canalejas Gallery, a few meters from Puerta del Sol in Madrid. Opened just over a year ago, it houses stores from major luxury brands. A door connects the exclusive shopping venue with the Four Seasons hotel, where the average daily rate is close to 1,000 euros. “We are proof that Madrid has turned its potential to develop the luxury market into a reality,” says César Glaría, marketing director of the gallery.

Its offer includes brands such as Dior and Hermès, and others that until now did not have a store in Spain, such as Jil Sander and Stefano Ricci. “Our clients are mainly tourists, especially from the United States and Latin America, and also from China,” he explains, while showing the large private room where VIP clients are served in a personalized way. They are greeted with a bottle of Cartier champagne, which is only produced in very limited editions. From there you can try on and buy whatever you want, of course, without having to go to the stores.

