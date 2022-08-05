For more than 23 years there was one certainty in life for the Limburg singer Heintje: his hit Ich bau’ dir ein Schloss was the song that had been number 1 in the Top 40 for the longest, no less than ten weeks. The singer who with his acquaintance Mom didn’t even reach 1 a year earlier, set his record in 1968. It didn’t end until 1991, when Bryan Adams hit with his honey-sweet soundtrack to the Robin Hood movie. (Everything I do) I do it for you tapped the eleven weeks.