In Sweden, a record 60 people became victims of shootings in 2022. On Monday, December 5, the publication reported Aftonbladet.

It is specified that the previous record was set in 2020. Then in the country as a result of shootings, 47 people died.

According to the publication, seven of these 60 murders were committed in the city of Södertälje, three within one week.

According to the city authorities, the shootings are due to showdowns in the environment of organized crime, in which young people are involved. It is noted that arrested and suspected of murder or complicity in the murder of several teenagers.

The head of the national police, Anders Thornberg, called the organized crime situation in Sweden particularly serious at a press conference last week.

Earlier, in October 2021, Swedish rapper Einar (Niels Einar Grönberg) was killed in a shootout in Stockholm. The 19-year-old rapper received several gunshot wounds. It is assumed that the shooting is related to the conflict between the gangs in the city. It was clarified that shortly before the incident, the rapper received several threats.