In Russia, on October 19, record rates were revealed for new cases of coronavirus infection, almost reaching 16 thousand – in a day their number was 15 982 in 84 regions. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the operational headquarters to control and combat the spread of infection.

Most infections were registered in Moscow (5376), St. Petersburg (686) and the Moscow region (466). The lowest rates were recorded in the Chechen Republic (7) and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (4). During the day, 179 people died, 5328 fully recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, 1,415,316 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions, 24,366 deaths and 1,075,904 recoveries.

According to the chief allergist-immunologist of the Ministry of Health, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, Rakhim Khaitov, the main “supplier” of coronavirus in the country are “vacationers”. According to him, 90 percent of those infected are those who return from vacation. Boris Mendelevich, a member of the State Duma Committee on Healthcare, linked the sharp rise to ignorance of security measures and a belated tightening of control.