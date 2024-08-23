Home World

From: Karolin Schaefer

There is great sadness following the yacht accident off Sicily. Seven people are dead. Some are said to have tried to get to safety.

Palermo – The luxury yacht “Bayesian” was caught in a storm and sank off the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily on Monday (19 August). Seven people lost their lives, including software entrepreneur Mike Lynch. The last body of the 18-year-old billionaire’s daughter was only found on Thursday (23 August). The investigation is currently in full swing.

Luxury yacht in Italy sank within minutes

It took 16 minutes for the boat to sink, the head of the shipbuilding company told the Financial Times. Giovanni Costantino is the founder of the Italian Sea Group, which also owns the company Perini Navi, which built the “Bayesian”. Strong winds caused the yacht to stumble for several minutes, he told the Italian newspaper The Sera CorriereThe boat then turned and gradually filled with water before sinking.

“It took 16 minutes from the time the water entered to the time it sank,” Costantino said. The crew had to close doors and hatches and gather all guests on deck to evacuate them.

Seven dead in yacht accident off Sicily: “The victims tried to escape”

During the accident, the now dead passengers were said to have been in the cabins. At least that is what the survivors told the emergency services immediately after the accident, reported the Italian news agency AnsaApart from the body of the ship’s cook, which was discovered on Monday, the other bodies were found outside their cabins. They were in an area that was said to have been flooded by the water last.

An Italian coast guard boat on the water on the fifth day of the search and rescue operation after the luxury yacht “Bayesian” sank in a storm on Monday. © Jonathan Brady/dpa

The locations where the bodies were found would indicate that the six passengers tried to save themselves before they were trapped by the water. The body of billionaire Lynch is said to have been discovered near the aft cabin. For the Italian news portal Fanpage It is clear: “The victims tried to escape” – but without success.

After tragic yacht accident in Italy: Ship surveyor speaks of many errors

“For so much water to have penetrated, there cannot have been a single fault, but there must have been many,” said Rino Casilli, a ship surveyor in Sicily, who BBCIt was known that a storm was approaching. Why the luxury yacht ultimately sank is not yet fully clear. It is suspected that the ship was caught in a large amount of water and was not anchored stably enough.

There is also speculation about an open hatch on the upper deck through which the water could have penetrated, as well as an incorrectly adjusted keel on the hull, which can be used to regulate the draft. An experienced skipper explained in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA two possible causes for the yacht drama off Sicily.

Billionaire Mike Lynch originally wanted to celebrate with family and friends on the yacht that he had won the court case over the sale of his company after a years-long dispute. Lynch, his daughter, the ship’s cook and two married couples died in the case. (kas/dpa)