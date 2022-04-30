New Lion.- More than 20 days after the disappearance of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, the case continues without a defined line of investigation nor likely culprits, at least the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office (FGJNL) has not made it public.

Some of the main people involved have already appeared publicly, such as Sarahí and Ivonne, the young women who accompanied the now-deceased party; and Juan David Cuellar, Didi’s driver who transported them on at least two occasions according to his version.

The young woman’s father, Mario Escobar, has spoken about the case since they still had hope of finding their daughter alive, until the FGJN found the body in a cistern at the Nueva Castilla motel on Thursday night, April 21. Below is the step by step of the last hours of Debanhi.

The following narration will be carried out with data from the FGJNL, from Mr. Escobar, from Juan David Cuellar and the young women Sarahí and Ivonne.

Reconstruction of the facts

On the night of Friday, April 8, 2022, Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa and her acquaintances left home for a party a few minutes away, where they spent about an hour and 40 minutes and drank alcohol.

According to the version of the young decided to leave the site because the deceased today expressed that she was bored and sent Ivonne the location of another party, the last one to be mentioned requested transportation service by application. There they met Juan David Cuellar, Didi’s alleged driver, whom they asked for his number because he seemed reliable.

After arriving at the next place they found that there were no people: “We got on and went to the second location, but there was really no one in the second location,” said Ivonne in an interview with Televisa Monterrey.

The version of the young women indicates that Debanhi got out of the car to call an acquaintance, after not getting an answer, he got back into the vehicle and proposed to go to another celebration in what they referred to as “a few fifths”, a party “of the uni”.

It was at that moment that the three headed to a convenience store to buy ice, soft drinks and a bottle of Vodka.

The taxi driver by application that transported them at that moment took them to a first fifth in the Nueva Castilla neighborhoodwho was alone because the party was already over, so they decided to go to the fifth Diamante with a group of men they met on the site.

The young women affirm that the host of the event did not know them but allowed their passage.

Inside the place Debanhi would have lost control as they had never seen her, Sarahí affirmed in the interlocution. at a certain moment strangers would have tried to take the young, but they presumably avoided it. Those responsible for the attempted kidnapping allegedly left the party and never came back.

When those people put him down, because they were carrying him, he would have run to the bathroomswhere she did not want to leave and told her companions to leave her alone, that her parents are lawyers and she would give them money if they left her alone.

Escobar Bazaldúa’s next action was allegedly to run into the pool to attempt to jump. According to the girls, her behavior was strange, she would even have bitten an unknown man who tried to reassure her.

The version of the young women indicates that Debanhi even fell asleep about 15 minutes, so they decided to send her home. That’s when they called Didi’s driver again they had met hours before, Juan David Cuellar.

The young man arrived at the location to take with him the deceased todaywho almost ran upstairs in the rear seats, moving to the passenger seat soon after. The driver assured that he did it after lending him a cable to charge his cell phone.

Cuellar stated in an interview for ADN40 that the young woman was aggressive and talked about issues she did not understand, even at a certain point he allegedly recorded her saying “my parents deserve to know the whole truth”, the audio was allegedly sent to a friend who was also dedicated to transportation to ask him what he could do.

After having the girl in the car for at least 45 minutes, he decides to put her down again in the place that raised her and she, by her own feet, would have walked to the Monterrey – Nuevo Laredo highway, where she was photographed by Cuellar himself. Everyone has already seen the popular image used as a symbol of justice.

version of the FGJNL affirms that at 4:29 a.m. Debanhi walked along the road towards the PGR, until you reach the company Transportes Internacionales ALCOSAwhere she was caught on a security camera knocking on the door.

Supposedly the young woman continued to be ignored, although Mr. Mario Escobar affirmed that the transport company did not enter between 10 and 20 important minutes of the security recordings.

At 4:35 a.m., a security camera at the Nueva Castilla motel saw her run into, (it should be noted that the property is only a few meters from Transportes ALCOSA). Inside, he circled the restaurant and at 4:36 a.m. set his sights on one of the doors, then immediately ran to the corner of the structure, a blind spot for the cameras.

The restaurant’s security camera has visibility to two doors, one towards the pool/garden area of ​​the motel and the other towards the street.

At 5:38 a.m., two people are seen standing outside the door of the restaurant. facing the Monterrey – Nuevo Laredo highway; at 5:47 a car is observed stopping and at least one person climb.

The version of the prosecution, supported by security videos, indicates that at 4:57 Debanhi came out of hiding and walked slowly very close to the perimeter fence, heading towards the cisterns where she was found dead days later.

This is the last that is known about the young woman found dead by deep contusion of the skull in one of the cisterns of the motel. Some of her belongings were found in another of the wells.