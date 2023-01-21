Only one of the 21,000 homicides in the United States in 2021 happened on the set of a movie. On October 21 of that year, actor Alec Baldwin, on the set of the western on a ranch in New Mexico. rust, drew and fired a Colt 45 revolver. The weapon, which should have been loaded with blank ammunition, let out a noise that those present described as “that of a whip.” A shell came out of the barrel, accidentally killing the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. On Thursday, the Santa Fe district attorney’s office announced it will charge Baldwin with accidental reckless homicide following the death of the 42-year-old filmmaker.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the New Mexico district attorney, said her office will file charges against Baldwin, 64, by the end of January. In addition, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who at the age of 24 was in charge of the production armory, will be accused of the same crime. David Halls, an assistant director, will plead guilty to the negligent use of a firearm that also injured Joel Souza, the film’s director, in the shoulder. US film industry protocols require assistant directors to check the breech of weapons and notify the crew if it is unloaded using the expression “Cold gun.” The Colt replica was loaded.

The Prosecutor’s Office has taken 15 months to present the accusation. During all this time, investigators from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office moved carefully to gather information about what happened inside an old church on the Bonanza Creek ranch. They delivered the final report in October 2022. In its more than 500 pages they paint a chaotic way of working on the set of a film for which Baldwin was also a producer. The document included a report prepared by an FBI laboratory, which claimed that five bullets had been found in different parts of the set. One of these projectiles was in the costume belt of Harland Rust, the character played by Baldwin for whom the film is named. The failures in the security protocols have resulted in the production being fined $140,000 (about 129,000 euros).

A moment from the vigil organized in memory of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, in October 2021. Andrew Leighton (AP)

“The evidence clearly shows a pattern of punishable lack of security in the filming of Rust”, indicates the document signed by Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor in the case, who is also a state congresswoman from the Republican Party (New Mexico is governed by the Democratic Party). Experts in criminal law consulted by the US press have considered the action of the Prosecutor’s Office daring.

Penalties of between one and five years in prison

The attorneys believe it will be difficult to prove to a jury, at least beyond a reasonable doubt, the accidental manslaughter charges. A crime that can carry a penalty of between a year and a half and up to five in prison, in addition to a fine. Defenders often remember what happened in 1993, when Brandon Lee, son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died at age 31 filming The Raven after being shot. Jerry Spivey, the North Carolina district attorney (where that film was shot), decided not to file charges against the production for not having sufficiently solid evidence.

Luke Nikas, Baldwin’s lawyer, has assured that they will fight in court against what they consider “a terrible lack” of the judicial system. “My client had no reason to believe that there was a live bullet in the gun or in the scenery. He trusted the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him that there was no ammunition in the gun, ”said the lawyer in a statement. In December 2021, in his first interview after the incident, Baldwin told journalist George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger during the rehearsal, he just pulled back the hammer on the gun. Months later, the FBI concluded after an expert opinion that he did pull the trigger.

The film crew on the set of ‘Rust’. Jae C Hong (AP)

In the half a thousand pages that make up the special investigation, the same question that has resonated since the event occurred appears. How did a bullet get onto the western set? The authorities’ document does not say so, which gives hope to the defense of Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed. “It is not determined where the bullets that were in the filming came from,” said Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe sheriff’s office, in November 2022.

Although there are no certainties, the authorities have some suspicions. Almost all point to Gutierrez-Reed, daughter of a famous Hollywood gunsmith, who took it upon himself to train her in her trade. Police found bullets on a cart used by the art department, in a shoulder bag and in a box full of ammunition. Gutierrez-Reed, who juggled her work as a gunsmith with other production duties, arrived on set with ammunition left over from her previous job, the western. The Old Waystarring Nicolas Cage.

Gutierrez-Reed has blamed Seth Kenney, the owner of an Albuquerque gun and ammunition store, a supplier in the film. However, the prosecution has excluded Kenney from the process. In one of the court documents, you can read how the gunsmith’s father recounts that before filming began, he and Kenney taught the cast to shoot at a shooting range. These practices were done with bullets, not blank ammunition. Mr. Gutierrez Reed, under oath, assured that Kenney took the unused bullets that day.

Jason Bowles, Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, has claimed the charges are the product of a “botched investigation” that has “misrepresented” the events surrounding Hutchins’ death. “We believe that Hannah will be exonerated by the jury once we are able to expose the truth,” the lawyer said.

The incident has caused Baldwin, a three-time Emmy winner and one-time Oscar nominee, to stop receiving job offers. His performance has been limited to independent productions financed by the other producers of Rust, and a couple of animated movies. During this time, she has also participated in a couple of podcast.

In October, Baldwin sealed a confidential agreement with Matthew Hutchins, the widower of the cinematographer’s. According to this agreement, the team must resume filming in 2023 and stipulates that the profits made at the box office go to the husband of the deceased, now executive producer of the film. But the judicial process of the Government of New Mexico will delay the return of Rust. The bullet that Alec Baldwin fired in October 2021 has finally hit him 15 months later.

