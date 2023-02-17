February 17, 1973

They will discuss the rise in meat. The State Price Committee will study the request presented by tablajeros and abasteros to authorize the increase in the official price of meat up to $22 per kilo of first quality, so that their activity is affordable. This was reported by Mr. Jerónimo Cota, Sinaloa’s Industry and Commerce delegate, adding that he will convene the Committee to meet in order to learn about the problem. The tablajeros presented a cost study.

Reconstruction of North Vietnam.

Washington. The United States and Hanoi leaders agreed to create a joint commission to oversee the postwar reconstruction of North Vietnam, with US financial assistance, both sides announced. In a new and cordial language between the two enemies of the Indochina war, the communiqué expresses that the normalization of relations between the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and the United States will contribute to ensuring a lasting peace in Vietnam. They also expressed their satisfaction with the political negotiations currently being held by South Vietnam and the Vietcong, as well as with the peace efforts being made to achieve a truce in Laos.

They note that Kissinger and the North Vietnamese leadership reviewed compliance with the Paris Peace Treaty and considered several imperative steps that must be taken to improve and accelerate it. The two countries agreed to continue having regular exchanges of views in order to ensure that the ceasefire agreement is strictly and scrupulously enforced. Both nations undertake to seek a new relationship based on mutual respect for the independence and sovereignty of the other and non-intervention in internal affairs.

February 17, 1998

Plantation of barzonistas. While the non-performing portfolio in the country continues to increase, which amounts to more than 350 billion pesos, far from promoting production, the productive infrastructure of Mexico will continue to be dismantled, warned the coordinator of El Barzón-Sinaloa. David Lugo, leading a sit-in at 16 of the bank branches that operate in the city, warned that in March, parallel to the national bankers convention that will take place in Acapulco, the Barzonistas will take over banking facilities throughout the country.

Without Russian support, Iraq will be attacked. Washington. The day after Russia objected to US military threats against Iraq, President Bill Clinton said that he respects the Russian point of view, but that it is not a deterrent to the US position on the matter. Moscow urged the Clinton administration to avoid a military operation against Russia’s longtime ally Iraq, while Clinton said he understands Russia’s concerns but added that he does not think it would be acceptable, if diplomacy fails, to back away from the issue.