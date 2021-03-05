Pope Francis will be in Mosul, in northern Iraq, on March 7. A city almost completely destroyed after the invasion of the self-proclaimed Islamic State group. There the pontiff will spend a little less than two hours and will pray for the victims of the war in the Plaza de las Churches, Hosh al-Bieaa. A group of workers, with the help of UNESCO, works on the reconstruction of Christian monuments.

Mosul is a Sunni city, but with a Christian past. The Nuestra Señora de la Hora church, built in 1870 by the Dominican Fathers, still stands in the old town. It is one of the most emblematic for Mosulian Christians. Christian heritage was one of the favorite targets of the Islamic State group that looted and desecrated them during the three years it occupied the city.

In fact, Mosul became the main city of this terrorist group in Iraq between 2014 and 2017. It is estimated that half a million people fled there with the arrival of the group.

Among the destroyed sites, the tombs of various Old Testament prophets such as that of the prophet Jonah. But also several churches.

A group of workers, backed by UNESCO, are working to erase the marks left by the terrorists. Writings on the walls, weapons, ammunition. Demining operations are even carried out in several of the sites under reconstruction.

The few residents who returned to Mosul hope that the pope’s visit will stimulate religious minorities to return to this city and take it back.