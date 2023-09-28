Dhe meeting is less than ten minutes old when the governor has a better idea. He sits back in his desk chair, narrows his eyes and says: “I’d rather drive around a bit.” And a man like Najem al-Jubouri, a former general and now governor of Nineveh province, is used to being in his office in the Provincial capital Mosul is in command. So he gets up without waiting for an answer and walks out of the room. A crowd of assistants and advisors rushes behind, followed by two eager cameramen who have appeared out of nowhere. A shiny black SUV is already waiting in the underground car park in which he rolls out into the dusk.

The governor instructs the driver to roll down the deep black tinted windows. Then you can see better what he has achieved. Hot evening air blows around Jubouri, who leans back and looks out the window. The streets of Mosul as they pass by shine as if they had been spruced up for a state visit. Neon signs above busy restaurants bathe you in colorful twilight. “It’s cleaner here than in Baghdad,” says Jubouri. He seems tired and restless at the same time, sleeps little, and works late into the night. For a moment he sits there listlessly, as if he had fallen asleep with his eyes open. Then a deep hum escapes him, as if he were deep in thought. The next moment he suddenly points to a freshly paved street, a newly built bridge or the shell of a shopping center surrounded by scaffolding. “I built that too,” he then says. At some point the dream of a new international airport should become a reality. The runway has already been largely restored.