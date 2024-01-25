The rapid assessment of damages and needs in Libya estimated “$1.8 billion in the cost of reconstruction” in the areas devastated by Storm Daniel on the night of September 10 to 11.

The floods swept away entire neighborhoods in Derna, along with their residents, after they were intensified by the collapse of two dams in the city, which was inhabited by about 100,000 people before the tragedy.

According to the report, 20 cities were affected by the disaster, including Benghazi, Al-Marj, Sahel Al-Jabal, and Al-Akhdar.

In total, “the disaster affected about 1.5 million people, representing 22 percent of the Libyan population living in the most affected coastal and inland cities,” according to the joint report published by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya on its website.

The report, which says Storm Daniel caused “the heaviest human toll in Africa since 1900,” cites a toll of “4,352 confirmed deaths and more than 8,000 missing.” The number of people in need of humanitarian aid in December is estimated at approximately 250,000.

The disaster also displaced approximately 44,800 people, including 16,000 children whose access to care and education deteriorated.

According to the report, “The housing sector was severely affected, with approximately 18,500 homes destroyed or damaged, equivalent to 7 percent of housing stock.”

The floods also had a major impact on the transportation and water supply sectors as well as on the country's cultural heritage, according to experts.

In addition to assessing reconstruction needs, the assessment estimated physical damage and economic losses such as the destruction of shops, businesses, and farms resulting from the floods at $1.65 billion, which “represents 3.6 percent of Libya’s GDP in 2022.”