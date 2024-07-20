Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/19/2024 – 21:21

The number of families in Rio Grande do Sul benefiting from the Reconstruction Aid worth R$5.1 thousand has reached 350 thousand. The information comes from the Extraordinary Minister for Support for the Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul, Paulo Pimenta.

“The Reconstruction Aid was created by the federal government to support families whose homes were hit by the flood. With this resource, they can buy furniture and appliances to start over. It is support for a new beginning,” said Pimenta this Friday (19), on the program The Voice of Brazilfrom the Brazilian Communications Company (EBC).

The federal government’s goal is to assist 375,000 families in Rio Grande do Sul, representing R$1.9 billion in resources earmarked for the benefit, which guarantees the amount of R$5,100, in a single installment, to help recover property lost in the floods. There is no defined criterion for the use of the resource. The amount can be used in any way the victims see fit.

Pimenta also announced an increase in the economic subsidy limit by another R$1 billion for the Pronampe Solidário program, which supports micro and small businesses in the state. “Adding to other resources already authorized, this will reach R$5 billion in support for small businesses in the Pronamp Solidário program,” said Pimenta, highlighting that the government will assume 40% of the financed amount.

Other types of support are also being made available, such as a R$3 billion credit line for small and medium-sized farmers and a R$15 billion BNDES line for working capital, purchase of machinery and equipment and for the reconstruction of civil damage.

“This demonstrates our commitment to Rio Grande do Sul, to maintaining jobs and supporting economic activity in the state,” highlighted Pimenta.

According to the minister, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has determined that the distribution of resources to the state should be a priority. “The president has determined that we can be as flexible as possible, to provide agility, so that the resources reach families, companies and farmers quickly. The resources must arrive in the time required.”