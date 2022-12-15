from Vera Martinella

In the book, the stories of 12 women operated on for breast cancer who made different decisions. The surgeon: «Safe breast reconstruction is a concrete possibility, which can restore aesthetic integrity and improve psychophysical well-being»

Every woman who falls ill is a story in itself and, if the importance of numbers and statics in medicine is indisputable, there are decisions that must be made in complete autonomy. This is the case of reconstruction after the removal of one or both breasts for cancer, which it is not an obligation, but a right: each patient must make the choice he deems most appropriate, after being correctly informed by the referring physicians. “There are no rules that apply to all: what matters is to achieve balance with yourself, to feel good in your own skin” underlines Marco Iera, specialist in plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgerywhich in the book «The moon and the roses» told the stories of 12 women operated on for breast cancer who chose or not breast reconstruction. See also The life-saving reasons to go to a Breast Unit as soon as breast cancer is discovered

Breast redo safely Approximately 55 thousand Italians every year have to deal with a diagnosis of breast cancer and, according to statistics, six out of ten patients then opt for reconstructive surgery which can restore their aesthetic integrity and improve psychophysical well-being. «Breast cancer is the most widespread neoplasm globally – recalls Iera -. 80 percent of patients are over 50 years old, but the incidence in 30-40 year olds is growing. If eliminating the disease remains the primary objective, everyone must know that breast redoing is a real possibility, the costs of which in Italy are borne by the National Health Service, including for those who wish to do so, even the adjustment of the other breast (the unoperated cancer breast)». Breast reconstruction is a personalized intervention that can be performed using different techniques, breast implants or autologous tissuesi.e. flaps of skin and muscle taken from other parts of the patient’s body, such as the abdomen or back. It is a “proven” surgeryminimally invasive, not very painful and with a rapid postoperative recovery, but like all operations it can present risks or complications for which it is essential to refer to doctors and centers of experience. It is also essential to undergo the scheduled checks on a regular basisProstheses can wear out and break, but with the timely intervention of the plastic surgeon, the consequences are managed in the best possible way. See also Covid: Will vaccine recalls prevent the next wave?

The book There are nonetheless patients who prefer to do without prostheses and that doesn’t make them fewer women. «The breast is a symbol of motherhood, sexuality, femininity and therefore after the demolition intervention there is a non-secondary psychological impact that can affect the quality of life and even on how the subsequent therapeutic pathways are faced» he says Marco Iera, who is also the founder of the Donna Coraggio Association, who has decided to network the fears, expectations and hopes of patients to transform sharing into a life boost and to which the proceeds from the book will be allocated. The stories of change and rebirth contained in «The moon and the roses» (Nulla Die Edizioni) are dedicated to all the patients, and to those who are next to them (children, parents, husbands and companions). the preface by Marina Di Guardowho writes: «It is as if, on tiptoe, I had entered the lives of these women and had the privilege of feeling their souls palpitate. I felt them close, fragile but also stainless. A great example of strength, determination, humanity. Their words are embedded within me and will never leave me, I’m sure of it.” It is a collective work, made up of genuine stories, written by women who are confronted or have been confronted with breast cancer. Different experiences, marked by the same moments, sharing the same fears and the same determination and desire for rebirth. The moon represents health and the roses the wish of all that could be desired with good health. See also Lyme disease vaccine testing is underway