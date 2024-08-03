Reconnaissance flights | Sweden and Germany identified two Russian fighter jets in the Baltic Sea

Identification flights|According to the German Air Force, the Russians are acting non-cooperatively, but not aggressively.

Germany’s The Air Force says it sent two of its Eurofighter fighters to identify two Russian Suhoi Su-30 fighters on Saturday.

The message service of the German Air Force informed about it in X. According to the Air Force, the Russian fighters are acting non-cooperatively, but not aggressively.

The publication includes a photo that apparently shows another of the Russian fighters.

Germany says it cooperated with NATO ally Sweden, but does not specify what cooperation means.

American Newsweek– magazine, the fighters flew over the international waters of the Baltic Sea.

Similar ones reconnaissance flights are not exceptional.

Four Russian planes suspected of offending Finland’s atmosphere in June. Similarly, in June, one Russian plane hurt Swedish airspace.