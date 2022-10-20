The reconnaissance drone of the people’s militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) filmed a fight between Ukrainian nationalists at a stronghold. This was announced on October 20 by the press service of the department.

A reconnaissance drone during reconnaissance of a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) recorded a fight between militants near the village of Shumy in the Gorlovka direction.

“Ukrainian militants were so busy sorting things out that they didn’t even notice the reconnaissance UAV,” the report said. Telegram– channel of the People’s Militia of the DPR.

The footage shows that the two militants were trying to separate the colleagues, but the first attempt failed. What ended the conflict of Ukrainian militants is unknown.

On October 20, Lancet drones destroyed Ukrainian military equipment. The drones hit the Msta-B towed howitzer, radar systems, tanks and vehicles.

Earlier, on October 17, Izvestia showed footage of drones on the line of contact in the DPR. According to Russian military personnel, the devices transmit the coordinates of the positions of Ukrainian militants to intelligence. The flight range of the device is 15 km.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

