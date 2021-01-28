The hypothesis of a third confinement is becoming clearer over the days. Because the current restrictions are not sufficient, according to the executive. The advancement of the curfew to 6 p.m. “Relative efficiency” and “Does not brake sufficiently” the spread of the epidemic, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday after the meeting of a health defense council and the Council of Ministers. So what is the government planning to do to curb the coronavirus and the variants that are spreading in France? Several scenarios are under study, said Gabriel Attal, including “Very tight confinement”. But what does this expression mean? Thursday, on France Inter, he said: “A containment which has sufficiently rapid and effective effects to further curb the circulation of the virus.” ” In case of new restrictions , Jean Castex promises a debate and a non-binding vote in Parliament next week.

Among the avenues considered by the executive, there is also the extension of the February school holidays, together with the ban on interregional travel. “It is obviously possible to think about extending the holidays on one side or the other. Our goal is that children can continue to learn ”, added Gabriel Attal, while the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, is of the opinion of “Preserve the calendars as much as possible”. Finally, the hypothesis of a curfew with confinement only on weekends is on the table, like that of rebalancing the strategy in favor of young people. Still according to Gabriel Attal, the Head of State asked for “Additional analyzes” on these scenarios before making a decision within a few days. Emmanuel Macron will consult this Friday the results of studies on the national curfew, established between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., as well as the feedback on the English and South African variants, which are more contagious. But the indicators are all red (see page 4). According to the boss of deputies LaREM, Christophe Castaner, the executive wishes “Protect the French”, without “Put the country under cover”. A balancing act, especially as their weariness grows as the health crisis drags on.

Matignon wants to reach a consensus

In parallel, Prime Minister Jean Castex launched, Thursday, “Consultation with Parliament and the unions”, as well as associations of elected officials, including the Association of Mayors of France and Regions of France. Criticized since the start of the health crisis for its opaque and chaotic management, Matignon wants to build a political consensus by discussing the various scenarios under study with parliamentarians and communities. Before the start of the discussions, the first secretary of the PS, Olivier Faure, denounced the “Staging of a dialogue that does not exist”, given that “We will consult the group presidents the day before a decision that has probably already been taken”. On the side of the regions, annoyed by the conduct of the vaccination campaign, they informed the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, that the latter should now “Manage the situation alone”. The discussions should end this Friday, after a meeting with the employee unions and employers. Already, the boss of Medef, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, has asked for the opening of “All shops” to prevent “This possible confinement is not an additional disaster for an economy which is already very badly in shape”. But nothing will be decided before the holding of the health defense council on Saturday.