Irregular immigration in Spain maintains, in the first months of the year, the downward trend indicated in 2022, when the lowest number of clandestine entries since 2017 was recorded. Between January 1 and April 15 of this year, 5,208 migrants irregularly, 44% less than in the same period of 2022, when there were 9,302, according to the last fortnightly balance of the Ministry of the Interior made public this Monday. The decrease occurs both in entries by sea (which have fallen by 39.2%) and by land borders (where the reduction has been 77%), and is especially significant on the Canary Islands route, where a 62% drop .2% is the result, to a large extent, of the greater control that Morocco exercises over departures from its territory after the reconciliation between Rabat and Madrid following the decision of the Government of Pedro Sánchez, in March last year, to be favorable to the Moroccan plan of autonomy over Western Sahara.

However, the statistics show a negative fact: an increase in the number of arrivals to the coasts of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, where 2,516 entries have been recorded, 48.4% more than the previous year, when they were 1,695. This is the route used by migrants leaving Algeria and the Mediterranean coasts of Morocco. Interior sources decline to assess this rise, considering that the period analyzed is too short to draw conclusions. These same sources insist that these statistical fluctuations are “influenced by multiple factors” and, they give as an example, the state of the sea that can cause an upturn or a decrease in trips to the sea in such short periods of time.

The new data is released coinciding with the visit that the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, made this Monday to Melilla, where 10 months ago at least 23 immigrants died when they tried to enter Spain through the Chinatown border post. Grande-Marlaska, who thanked the work of the 1,176 agents of the State Security Forces stationed in the autonomous city during the visit, defended the work of the Civil Guard and, in the face of criticism from the Second Vice President of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, made this Sunday in a television interview about his role in the tragedy, recalled that the Prosecutor’s Office investigated those events and saw no crime in the actions of the agents.

Spain closed 2022 with a relevant decrease in relevant immigration, with a drop of 23% compared to 2021, something rare in recent years. So, the decline was already linked in part to the greater control that the Moroccan authorities had exercised over its Atlantic coast, although not only. The collaboration of the authorities of other countries, such as Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia or Algeria, to prevent the departure of immigrants from their shores, was also highlighted. Interior then boasted of the collaboration of its African partners, who are financed with tens of millions of euros in material and training. A reserved report from the European Commission highlighted then that departures from all countries with an irregular migratory route to Spain had been reduced and in fact, it was the only one in the EU that closed 2022 with downward numbers.

The decrease in irregular immigration so far this year is not homogeneous. Thus, it is relevant in percentage terms in the Canary Islands, where the number of arrivals has gone from 6,359 in the first months of the previous year to the current 2,376. The route to the archipelago was reactivated in 2019 and caused a migratory crisis the following year, when 22,000 immigrants arrived, a good part of them to the port of Arguineguín in Gran Canaria. Already last year the decline in the Canary Islands route was pronounced, with about 25% less, which was then blamed on the greater control that the Rabat authorities exercised over the Western Sahara coasts and that led to the boats that set sail from of southern Morocco precisely because of the reconciliation with Madrid. In addition, the number of departures from Senegal and Mauritania, countries that also collaborate, was also reduced.

Less entries by sea in Ceuta

In these first months of the year, entries by sea in Ceuta have also decreased, which have gone from 33 in 2022 to 16 so far this year, slightly less than half. In Melilla, however, they have grown from 32 entries to 43, which represents an increase of 25.6%. However, its reflection in the absolute figures is minimal, because the main route of entry into both autonomous cities continues to be land borders. In these there has also been a decrease, adding up to last Saturday 268 tickets, compared to 1,172 in the same period of the previous year, 77.1% less. However, the decrease is not the same in both cities. Thus, in Melilla, where the June tragedy occurred, the decline has been sharp, going from 929 entries to only 28, 97% less. On the contrary, in Ceuta ―where a massive entry attempt was registered last Friday that was rejected by the Moroccan security forces―, the decrease is anecdotal, going from 243 to 240, that is, three less migrants. The land crossing of the fence remains the only option for hundreds of people.