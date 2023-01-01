Mexico, – A few weeks ago Santa Fe Klan and Maya Nazor have ended their relationship from more than a year ago, however, the Instagram influencer declared that she would always have a good “friendship” with the rapper, after the controversial breakup, since he is the father of her five-month-old son Luka, who was born in August of 2022.

The 23-year-old influencer, shared an emotional photo next to his son Luka on Instagramwhere he has more than 4 million followers after the end of the year festivities, influencers, followers and family commented on the moving photo of Maya Nazor next to her eldest son, just five months old, who is also the son of rapper Santa Fe klan.

However, among the comments of the fans, friends and influencers praised the beautiful gesture of Maya Nazor and among one of them, there is a “mysterious comment” What drew attention, then, in the publication, the ex-partner of the interpreter of “I must understand”, declared, “Without a doubt you are and will always be the best thing that happened to me this 2022”, in the description, dedicated to his son.

Before the emotional publication of Maya Nazor to her five-month-old son Lukas, Santa Fe Klan’s mysterious comment on the influencer’s photo It was what caught the attention of the users, the 23-year-old first-born, that is, his father, also confessed that his son was the best thing that had happened to him in 2022, the singer replied, “It is the best for me too what happened to me,” wrote the Santa Fe Klan along with a heart emoji.

It should be noted that Ángel Quezada or better known as the Santa Fe Klan, originally from Santa Fe, Guanajuato and the influencer Maya Nazor during the New Year and Christmas celebrations everyone spent it on their own side and it would not be until today, that both had an interaction in networks after the breakup, however, the singer celebrated New Years away from his son and her ex-partner, well, she recently shared some photos with her family celebrating the New Year’s Eve party in Los Angeles.

While Maya Nazor celebrated the end of the year party, surrounded by her two sisters and her maternal family. The mysterious comment by the Santa Fe Klan in the influencer’s publication sparked curiosity among users in case there was a reconciliationWell, within the comment you can read fan interactions arduously requesting that they “come back”, however, so far neither of them has declared if after the crisis, there would be reconciliation, but the two have made it clear that they are going to have a good relationship because of their son.