The separation of ale venturo and Rodrigo Cuba generated a stir within the Peruvian show business, since, before announcing the end of their relationship, both gave signs on social networks that something was not right. Now, the “Cat” Cuba seems to give some clues that could shed light on a possible reconciliation, despite all that has been said recently in the entertainment programs, even infidelity was mentioned.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Gato’ Cuba responds to Ale Venturo after revealing fear to his family: “I don’t know what he is referring to”

Did Rodrigo Cuba dedicate a song to Ale Venturo after his breakup?

The Sport Boys footballer uploaded a story to his Instagram account in which the song is heard in the background “It doesn’t go away”, in the version of the well-known Grupo Frontera. At first glance it seems to be another publication by the athlete, but few users noticed something that only the most meticulous could realize: he tagged Ale Venturo, but in a hidden way.

This could be corroborated by Samuel Suárez, from Instarándula, who showed his followers of his platform how the name of the mother of the second daughter of “Gato” appears. “I click on the heart and Ale Venturo comes out,” said the communicator.

YOU CAN SEE: Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba shine together again and have an altercation with a reporter from Magaly

What does the message about Ale Venturo that Rodrigo Cuba edited say?

Another thing that sparked the rumors of a reconciliation between Ale Venturo and the football player is the Mother’s Day publication that ‘Gato’ Cuba made. Although at the end of May a modification in the aforementioned post began the assumptions of the end of the relationship of both characters, now said message has been edited and again reference is made to the founder of La Nevera Fit.

“Happy day, love, happy to see the loving and authentic mother that you are” is the tender phrase that the soccer player added as a dedication to the mother of his second daughter.

Edited post that started the split rumors. Photo: Instagram capture

Current publication of Rodrigo Cuba. Photo: Instagram capture

#Reconciliation #Rodrigo #Cuba #dedicates #song #Ale #Venturo #publishes #tender #message #dedicated

The separation of ale venturo and Rodrigo Cuba generated a stir within the Peruvian show business, since, before announcing the end of their relationship, both gave signs on social networks that something was not right. Now, the “Cat” Cuba seems to give some clues that could shed light on a possible reconciliation, despite all that has been said recently in the entertainment programs, even infidelity was mentioned.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Gato’ Cuba responds to Ale Venturo after revealing fear to his family: “I don’t know what he is referring to”

Did Rodrigo Cuba dedicate a song to Ale Venturo after his breakup?

The Sport Boys footballer uploaded a story to his Instagram account in which the song is heard in the background “It doesn’t go away”, in the version of the well-known Grupo Frontera. At first glance it seems to be another publication by the athlete, but few users noticed something that only the most meticulous could realize: he tagged Ale Venturo, but in a hidden way.

This could be corroborated by Samuel Suárez, from Instarándula, who showed his followers of his platform how the name of the mother of the second daughter of “Gato” appears. “I click on the heart and Ale Venturo comes out,” said the communicator.

YOU CAN SEE: Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba shine together again and have an altercation with a reporter from Magaly

What does the message about Ale Venturo that Rodrigo Cuba edited say?

Another thing that sparked the rumors of a reconciliation between Ale Venturo and the football player is the Mother’s Day publication that ‘Gato’ Cuba made. Although at the end of May a modification in the aforementioned post began the assumptions of the end of the relationship of both characters, now said message has been edited and again reference is made to the founder of La Nevera Fit.

“Happy day, love, happy to see the loving and authentic mother that you are” is the tender phrase that the soccer player added as a dedication to the mother of his second daughter.

Edited post that started the split rumors. Photo: Instagram capture

Current publication of Rodrigo Cuba. Photo: Instagram capture

#Reconciliation #Rodrigo #Cuba #dedicates #song #Ale #Venturo #publishes #tender #message #dedicated

The separation of ale venturo and Rodrigo Cuba generated a stir within the Peruvian show business, since, before announcing the end of their relationship, both gave signs on social networks that something was not right. Now, the “Cat” Cuba seems to give some clues that could shed light on a possible reconciliation, despite all that has been said recently in the entertainment programs, even infidelity was mentioned.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Gato’ Cuba responds to Ale Venturo after revealing fear to his family: “I don’t know what he is referring to”

Did Rodrigo Cuba dedicate a song to Ale Venturo after his breakup?

The Sport Boys footballer uploaded a story to his Instagram account in which the song is heard in the background “It doesn’t go away”, in the version of the well-known Grupo Frontera. At first glance it seems to be another publication by the athlete, but few users noticed something that only the most meticulous could realize: he tagged Ale Venturo, but in a hidden way.

This could be corroborated by Samuel Suárez, from Instarándula, who showed his followers of his platform how the name of the mother of the second daughter of “Gato” appears. “I click on the heart and Ale Venturo comes out,” said the communicator.

YOU CAN SEE: Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba shine together again and have an altercation with a reporter from Magaly

What does the message about Ale Venturo that Rodrigo Cuba edited say?

Another thing that sparked the rumors of a reconciliation between Ale Venturo and the football player is the Mother’s Day publication that ‘Gato’ Cuba made. Although at the end of May a modification in the aforementioned post began the assumptions of the end of the relationship of both characters, now said message has been edited and again reference is made to the founder of La Nevera Fit.

“Happy day, love, happy to see the loving and authentic mother that you are” is the tender phrase that the soccer player added as a dedication to the mother of his second daughter.

Edited post that started the split rumors. Photo: Instagram capture

Current publication of Rodrigo Cuba. Photo: Instagram capture

#Reconciliation #Rodrigo #Cuba #dedicates #song #Ale #Venturo #publishes #tender #message #dedicated

The separation of ale venturo and Rodrigo Cuba generated a stir within the Peruvian show business, since, before announcing the end of their relationship, both gave signs on social networks that something was not right. Now, the “Cat” Cuba seems to give some clues that could shed light on a possible reconciliation, despite all that has been said recently in the entertainment programs, even infidelity was mentioned.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Gato’ Cuba responds to Ale Venturo after revealing fear to his family: “I don’t know what he is referring to”

Did Rodrigo Cuba dedicate a song to Ale Venturo after his breakup?

The Sport Boys footballer uploaded a story to his Instagram account in which the song is heard in the background “It doesn’t go away”, in the version of the well-known Grupo Frontera. At first glance it seems to be another publication by the athlete, but few users noticed something that only the most meticulous could realize: he tagged Ale Venturo, but in a hidden way.

This could be corroborated by Samuel Suárez, from Instarándula, who showed his followers of his platform how the name of the mother of the second daughter of “Gato” appears. “I click on the heart and Ale Venturo comes out,” said the communicator.

YOU CAN SEE: Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba shine together again and have an altercation with a reporter from Magaly

What does the message about Ale Venturo that Rodrigo Cuba edited say?

Another thing that sparked the rumors of a reconciliation between Ale Venturo and the football player is the Mother’s Day publication that ‘Gato’ Cuba made. Although at the end of May a modification in the aforementioned post began the assumptions of the end of the relationship of both characters, now said message has been edited and again reference is made to the founder of La Nevera Fit.

“Happy day, love, happy to see the loving and authentic mother that you are” is the tender phrase that the soccer player added as a dedication to the mother of his second daughter.

Edited post that started the split rumors. Photo: Instagram capture

Current publication of Rodrigo Cuba. Photo: Instagram capture

#Reconciliation #Rodrigo #Cuba #dedicates #song #Ale #Venturo #publishes #tender #message #dedicated