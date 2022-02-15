The Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, Colonel Yousef Obaid bin Harmoul, stated that the “Reconciliation is Good” initiative succeeded in achieving 12,798 reconciliation cases, out of a total of 27,408 criminal reports during the past year, including 8523 financial reports, and more than 2 From 484 million, 950,000 and 552 dirhams, from financial cases such as checks without balance, without the need to refer these cases to the courts, in order to achieve the objectives of the Sharjah Police in line with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided.

He pointed out that the “Reconciliation is Good” initiative, in its eleventh year, has achieved its objectives of protecting the rights of authors of complaints from institutions and individuals, and enabling them to recover their rights amicably, without the need to refer financial cases to the courts, which contributes to strengthening social cohesion and maintaining social relations. Positively between the conflicting parties before being referred to the Public Prosecution.

For their part, a number of beneficiaries of the “Al-Solh Khair” initiative expressed their happiness, as they were able to recover their money in a friendly manner, without resorting to the corridors of the courts, praising the great role played by the Sharjah Police General Command in supporting and preserving the stability of society.



