The “Reconciliation is Better” initiative of Sharjah Police, which specializes in resolving financial disputes and reconciliation between parties, has achieved success by reaching 385 reconciliation cases during the first half of the current year 2024, and succeeded in returning an amount of 20 million, 160 thousand and 683 dirhams to their owners without resorting to the judiciary..

Brigadier Yousef Obaid bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, said: “The ‘Reconciliation is Better’ initiative has nearly reached its fourteenth year of protecting the rights of complainants from institutions and individuals, preserving relations between its parties, and enabling claimants to recover their rights in an amicable manner that strengthens the cohesion of the social fabric and narrows the scope of the dispute between the two parties, away from the corridors of the courts.”.

He pointed out that the initiative resulted in tangible positive results through resolving disputes and finding appropriate solutions that contribute to preserving human and social relations..

The Director of the Comprehensive Police Centers Department stressed that the Sharjah Police General Command pays great attention to enhancing its social role by launching and implementing various initiatives and activities in line with the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah and the Government of the UAE, and creating solutions that contribute to strengthening the ties between members of the same community, protecting the family, and permanently preserving its cohesion..