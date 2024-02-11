Did you get his forgiveness? Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco surprised all their followers by announcing their separation shortly after becoming parents, all of this in the midst of a controversy over the soccer player's alleged infidelity, whom Melissa pointed out as “the culprit of their breakup.” However, both seem to have gotten closer in recent days and even Evelyn Velaa close friend of the 'Blanca de Chucuito', came forward and stood up for the athlete, stating that he did not deceive Klug and that “he deserved a second chance.”

Did Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco resume their relationship?

In the last week, there were strong rumors that Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco had reconciled, and it seems that the speculations were true. Today the portal Instarándula reposted a photo that Evelyn Vela published on social networks. In the snapshot you can see a hand, which is presumed to belong to the ex-partner of Jefferson Farfanholding the hand of a man who has the same tattoos that the Sport Boys footballer sports.

In the Instagram story where this photo was uploaded, Melissa's friend places a peculiar message: “Forever”, and added a sticker of some engagement rings. It is important to emphasize that Klug and Barco got engaged in September 2021, but they never made it to the altar.

The Internet user who sent this information to Instarándula seemed to assume that Melissa and Jesús had resumed their romance and told Samu, creator of this popular social network account, that “there was reconciliation in sight,” especially since the photo was uploaded by Klug's 'pinky'.

What did Evelyn Vela say about Jesús Barco?

One of Melissa Klug's best friends is Evelyn Vela, who we always see accompanying her in the most important moments. She is also a controversial figure in the entertainment world and decided to break her silence about the controversial breakup between the Chalaca businesswoman and the soccer player. She was against this decision and did not hesitate to show her hopes for a possible reconciliation of the couple.

“He wants his family back, he is in love with Melissa and he drools over his little daughter,” he said. Regarding whether his friend should give the footballer a new chance, he revealed to Trome: “Yes, because in reality he was not unfaithful as is speculated.”