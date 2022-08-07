lark garcia Y Paolo Guerrero They decided to put an end to their sentimental relationship to head in new directions and projects on their own. However, the details of why the romance came to an end remain a mystery, since those involved decided to reserve that question.

Now, the ‘Ojiverde’ has caught the attention of dozens of netizens by announcing that she has just traveled to Brazil, the country where her ex-partner has been residing as a result of playing for the Avaí soccer team and the destination in which she lived with him for several years.

Before the announcement of her visit to the foreign country, her followers wondered about the possibility of a reunion between her and the Peruvian team.

Alondra García Miró returns to Brazil, but for work reasons

Through her social platform Instagram, the former reality girl revealed to her followers that she would be part of the Rock Festival in Rio.

“We are going to the Rock in Rio festival with Natura! I am very excited about this trip and also because I am going to visit the Natura factory. And I am even more excited to have this gift for you. They die”, specifies his publication.

Alondra García will travel to Brazil to participate in an event of a renowned makeup brand. Photo: Alondra Garcia/Instagram

Wife of ‘Coyote’ Rivera confirms that Alondra and Paolo finished

Lorena Cárdenas, wife of “Coyote” Rivera, confirmed that Alondra García and Paolo Guerrero put an end to their media romance. She thus made it known in a short interview with the investigation team of “Magaly TV, the firm”.

“Now everyone makes their life and everything is fine. They are no longer there,” said Paolo Guerrero’s sister-in-law.

What did ‘Doña Peta’ say about Alondra García Miró?

‘Doña Peta’, Paolo Guerrero’s mother, was invited to Andrés Hurtado’s program, last June 11. At one point in the conversation he remembered when the host of “Saturday with Andrés” visited the Alianza Lima stadium and mentioned his ex-partner, Marilú Montiel.