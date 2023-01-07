The latest series of improvements made to the hybrid Hyundai Santa Fe SUV make it an even more recommendable option for users who require great interior roominess and boot space (in a 4.78 meter long body), maximum comfort, good performance Thanks to its 230 horsepower and state-of-the-art safety measures and driving aids, for trips with the whole family. At the same time, its full 5-year warranty and significantly lower prices than its rivals from the most renowned German brands in the large SUV segment make it the choice that offers the best price-product ratio. The price of the version with the 230-horsepower 1.6-liter TGDI hybrid gasoline engine of the Santa Fe starts at 40,820 euros, with a promotional discount of 5,400 euros included.

The new interior of the Santa Fe now offers more space, comfort and convenience compared to the previous model, featuring a new lower fascia design, a redesigned center console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen and the new center console with buttons of the automatic gear change. From the driver’s seat, everything is within easy reach. The cup holder can be closed when not in use and the tray under the console offers additional storage space. The interior updates are rounded out by a new 12.3-inch-diameter all-digital instrument panel.

The Santa Fe has a driving mode selector using a control knob located on the center console to switch between the different driving modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport and Smart). In the case of the 4WD four-wheel drive versions, specific driving modes are additionally included to adapt to off-road terrain: snow, mud or sand.

The striking design of the new Santa Fe’s front end is highlighted by its distinctive wide grille shape, which hugs the main headlights. To complete the frontal presence, the corners are dominated by vertically oriented aerodynamic inlets that improve airflow efficiency. Also visually striking are the prominent wheel arches and new alloy wheel designs, including a 20-inch diameter option.

Comparable in terms of safety equipment and finishes to the premium SUVs of the German brands that dominate this market segment, the new Santa Fe is available with three different engines: a renewed turbodiesel with low consumption and reduced CO2 emissions, a gasoline hybrid and a plug-in hybrid version that allows you to drive in fully electric mode at the push of a button.

The Hyundai Santa Fe premium SUV.



Thanks to the combination of a direct injection turbo gasoline engine, with 1.6 liter displacement and 180 horsepower, and a powerful 44 kW (60 HP) electric motor powered by 1.5 kWh lithium-ion batteries capacity, the new Santa Fe hybrid reaches a combined power of 230 horsepower and 264 newton-meters, increasing fuel efficiency to new heights by ensuring that, through regenerative braking, the battery is also charged while driving; Depending on driving circumstances, the Santa Fe Hybrid alternates seamlessly between electric and conventional motors, sometimes using both at the same time. The DGT grants this engine the environmental label “ECO”.

The Hyundai Santa Fe seeks to position the model at the top of the luxury SUV segment, and for this it introduces a new and most exclusive feature, the “Terrain Driving Mode”, with which you can instantly change the driving mode to in order to optimize the performance at the wheel and the configuration of the four-wheel drive for the different situations of limit adherence. This new system, available on all-wheel drive 4WD versions, allows drivers to safely face driving in snow, mud or sand, providing high performance both on and off the road.

The driver can select both the driving mode and the type of terrain on which he is going to drive. Just turn the selector to choose the mode that best suits your needs: Comfort for everyday driving, Eco for optimum fuel efficiency and Sport for faster acceleration. Smart mode automatically adjusts gear shift intervals based on the latest driving patterns to reduce fuel consumption.

Among the many active safety features in the Santa Fe are Intelligent Cruise Control, which uses the navigation system to anticipate curves and straightaways on the highway and automatically adjusts speed for safer driving; and also the frontal collision avoidance system that warns and automatically activates the brake if it perceives sudden braking in the car in front or detects pedestrians or cyclists on the road. The system is also activated if it perceives a risk of collision with oncoming vehicles when turning left at an intersection.

If the Santa Fe is equipped with a navigation system, the Bluelink app can be used to find your destination before getting into the car. Synchronizing with the vehicle’s navigation system, Bluelink uploads the route with accurate traffic information, more accurate arrival times, and more reliable route calculations to reach your destination. Hyundai’s cloud-based navigation uses real-time and historical data to better forecast and calculate routes.