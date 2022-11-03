Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer in his 1982 mugshot. On that occasion he was arrested not for his crimes, but for public scandal after getting drunk and masturbating at a state fair. PA – PA Images (PA Images via Getty Images)

‘The Secret Tapes of Fred & Rose West’

Journalist Howard Sounes returns to one of the most terrifying cases on the contemporary crime scene in this podcast available from Podimo and not suitable for sensitive stomachs. In 10 chapters, The Secret Tapes of Fred & Rose West delves into the crimes committed by this couple, who killed and buried 12 young women, some practically a girl, in the garden and under the bathroom of their house. The reconstruction of the case is impeccable and, despite the fact that there is a chapter in which the dubbing repeats several phrases for no apparent reason, the rhythm takes the listener from one episode to another. The crimes occurred between the 1960s and the 1980s, but it is shocking to see the string of mistakes made and to think how many deaths could have been prevented.

‘Dark Chronicles’ (Mexico)

Is horror series directed and written by Luis de Velasco narrates in each season a legend of the culture of Latin America. It seeks to generate the most immersive experience possible. In addition to the careful sound effects, some of the great dubbing talents in Mexico give voice to the stories, which, to generate more fear among the listeners, are merged with real cases. Fantasy and horror as a mirror of the everyday. The first batch of episodes, The Nahuales, combines the confrontation between drug cartels with the appearance of an ancient race of Beast-Men in Mexico City. In the second, the dark queenis set in Braşov (Romania), in the heart of Dracula’s Transylvania, during World War II.

‘Black and criminal’

Within a vast offer that includes a high percentage of programs that take crime as a fashion or a joke or that treat it with all the sensationalism possible, it is always good to meet this Podium Podcast classic. With the hypnotic voice of Mona León Siminiani (also director) each season mixes chapters on real cases (illustrated with sound dramatizations) with others in which they develop fiction. The level of everything that happens in black and criminal It is excellent and the sound design, the setting and the rhythm create the atmosphere that these stories need to succeed without appealing to base instincts. In July 2018 They already talked about Jeffrey Dahmerso popular now because of the Netflix series.

‘Night terrors’

every tuesday, this space brings stories of terror, mystery and unexplained facts Don’t let your followers sleep. Leading the project are Emma Entrena and Silvia Ortiz, with David Fernández Marcos directing it. It is obvious that they enjoy the topics they deal with. In this case, they seek to inspire terror from the unusual and the unknown, without forgetting the real cases. Dahmer, again, could not be missing in one of the latest deliveries. They also talk about enchanted colleges and universities in Spain and make their debut in sound fiction. the special chapter You can phone from here (You May Telephone From Here). adapts a story by the English writer Albernon Blackwood published a little over a century ago from the magazine The Westminster Gazette.

In English: ‘Murder Book’

A gift from writer Michael Connelly lovers of mystery and great stories. Whether or not they have read the king of the contemporary crime novel, listeners will be able to enjoy his cavernous voice, his good delivery and his ability, which is so well seen in his Harry Bosch novels, to break down a case. It also has the collaboration of Rick Jackson, Tim Marcia, and Mitzi Roberts, policemen who have been essential in the documentation of his police series (and beyond, Roberts is the model of his character Rene Ballard) and with jazz music. by Grace Kelly, composed exclusively for the space. the last seasonabout the arrest and interrogation of serial killer Sam Little, is some of the best on the podcasting scene today.

