On hot days, what you may want most is to escape to the beach. However, if you can’t afford it and have to stay home, here are some tricks to reduce the heat.

The first golden rule to lower the temperatures in your home is to close the windows and lower the blinds. It may seem contrary to the goal you want to achieve, but stop to think for a second and ask yourself: what are caves like? These rocky cavities are dark, closed and, above all, cool. At those times when the sun shines the most, you should lower the blinds, draw the curtains and close the windows to isolate your home from the heat, while in the cooler hours of the day, such as at night or at dawn, you should open them so that the house is ventilated.

To create current and make the sensation of freshness even greater, you can open the windows of rooms that are opposite each other. If you have a multi-story house, remember that hot air accumulates in the upper parts, so do not forget to ventilate the upper floors as well, even if you are not going to live in them.

Another recommendation that you can follow is to install fans on the ceiling of those rooms where it is hotter. In this way, the air will move and, added to the previous advice, it will give you a greater sensation of freshness. It also helps to use and combine the use of humidifiers since these expel water vapor and, as their name suggests, generate humidity.

The color of the walls also includes. You just have to look at the famous white towns of Andalusia. The white color of your walls reflects the light outwards, therefore, it will repel the heat or, at least, reduce the sensation of high temperatures. You can always opt for thermal paints, which insulate and maintain temperature.

On those days with extreme temperatures around 40 degrees, choose to wear light clothing. Cotton fabrics are the most breathable, so even though tights are very comfortable, avoid lycra fabrics.

Another tip that you can keep in mind for these moments, and that affects your diet, is to avoid putting the oven on. It is always advisable to choose light and fresh meals, in addition to staying hydrated at all times.

It also helps reduce heat to protect the house from the outside. For example, making use of awnings. Try to have areas with vegetation both on balconies and terraces or porches, as these will provide shade. Also, if you can, a good trick is to wet the soil, to generate humidity.