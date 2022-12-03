San Quintín.- The Health Secretary Through the Vicente Guerrero Health Services Jurisdiction, he called on citizens to take extreme care to prevent accidents within the home and in automobiles.

Héctor Abraham Zárate Pérez, head of the Prevention of Accidents of the Jurisdictionpointed out that “in the month of December is when the posadas, family reunions, graduations, among others, take place, and we know that it is in these celebrations that alcoholic beverages are generally ingested, added to this, the holiday season begins and many families are used to making road trips, therefore, we consider it important to reinforce prevention in road accidents”.

For this reason, urged the population to avoid driving after having ingested alcoholic beveragessince it is not necessary to be completely drunk to cause an accident, consuming alcohol, even in small doses, quickly influences coordination and motor response; so the ideal is always to choose a designated driver if you are going to drink.

Also, It is important to check the tires and brakes of the vehicle, use the seat beltnot to exceed the speed limits, as well as not to use the cell phone, or distractors while driving.

Finally, Zárate Pérez added that it is essential to raise awareness about the risks that can occur due to carelessness and follow the recommendations to prevent accidents.