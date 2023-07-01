The jellyfish They are marine animals known for their gelatinous bodies and inverted umbrella-like appearance. Despite their weak appearance, jellyfish have long, pendulous tentacles with stinging cells called nematocytes.

When a prey comes in contact with the tentacles, the nematocysts fire and release paralyzing or poisonous toxinsallowing the jellyfish to capture and feed on its prey.

When contact with jellyfish and their stinging cells occurs, there are some recommendations to follow, such as those suggested by Lucía Galán, a Spanish pediatrician, on her Instagram account, @luciaamipediatra.

The doctor recommends that when a jellyfish occurs, the following should be done:

Never scratch or rub yourself, not with your hand, or with towels or sand. You will make it worse.

Never add fresh water, more stinging substance will be released, better salt water.

Wash the area with sea water.

Try to remove the remains with tweezers or with plastic (a credit card, for example)

Young children have more important reactions, consult your pediatrician if the lesion is extensive.

Beware of those allergic to other substances, animals or food, they could react more intensely.

Disinfect the lesions with an antiseptic: Chlorhexidine, Betadine…

If it hurts or itches, oral antihistamines such as paracetamol/ibuprofen will provide relief.

The application of ice (always inside a plastic bag) for 15 minutes relieves considerably.

If you have dizziness, nausea, vomiting, headache or cramps, go to the nearest health center.

Jellyfish play an important role in marine ecosystems, serving as a food source for many species, including sea turtles and some fish. However, some factors, such as global warming and overfishing, can lead to a disproportionate increase in jellyfish populations in certain areas, which can have negative effects on fishing and tourism.

To avoid jellyfish stings, here are some steps you can take:

Find out about the water conditions: Before entering the sea, be sure to obtain information about the presence of jellyfish in the area. You can check with the lifeguards, research online or ask the locals.

Wear protective clothing: If there is a high chance of finding jellyfish in the water, consider wearing long-sleeved bathing suits and long pants. This will help minimize direct skin contact with the jellyfish.

Stay alert in the water: Observe your surroundings while you are in the sea. Pay attention to warning signs and any indication of jellyfish presence, such as the visibility of their tentacles floating in the water.

Avoid swimming near jellyfish: If you see jellyfish in the water, stay away from them and avoid touching them. Keep a safe distance and don’t provoke them.

Don’t Touch Stranded Jellyfish: Sometimes jellyfish can get stuck in the sand or washed up on the beach after being washed away by waves. Avoid touching them, as even dead jellyfish can have active stinging cells.

Use waterproof sunscreen: Apply sunscreen all over your body, including exposed areas not covered by clothing. This can help reduce irritation if you accidentally come into contact with a jellyfish’s stinging cells.