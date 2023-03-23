Since childhood, Russians have been familiar with the Mantoux test procedure, also known as the tuberculin test. Contrary to popular misconception, the Mantoux test is not a vaccination – it is a diagnostic test to determine the specific sensitivity of the body to tuberculosis bacteria.

Based on the patient’s reaction to the sample, tuberculosis infection or a person’s belonging to risk groups for this disease is detected. In addition, the test helps to select children for whom immunization with the Bacillus Calmette Guérin (BCG) vaccine is safe.

There are several common myths about the tuberculin test. Including unreliable information that the sample site should not be wetted, and after the procedure, you should not eat citrus fruits and chocolate. The normal reaction of the body is itching at the site of the sample, this does not mean that an infection has entered the wound. However, scratching or rubbing the skin is really impossible so as not to damage it.

Before the procedure, the patient must be examined by a pediatrician or TB doctor in a tuberculosis dispensary. No further steps are required before the procedure. The Mantoux test also has no side reactions.