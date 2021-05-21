Friday, May 21, 2021
Recommendation The latest work by hit author Michael Lewis tells of the heroes of the Corona era who failed

May 21, 2021
The Premonition tells the story of a group of doctors trying in vain to warn U.S. health officials about the dangers of a coronary pandemic.

Financial supplier Michael Lewis began his career on Wall Street in the 1980s as a stockbroker, but soon became a non-fiction writer popularizing economics.

He has dealt with, for example, ultrafast trading (Flash Boys), the impact of statistics on baseball player acquisition (Moneyball) and the major housing market scam that triggered the financial crisis (The Big Short).

Latest work The Premonition: A Pandemic Story tells of a group of doctors trying in vain to warn U.S. health authorities about the dangers of a coronary pandemic.

Lewis himself has described it as a story of heroes failing in their mission.

I wasn’t quite sure if I could handle any more Corona topics. Luckily, Lewis also has a great podcast Against the Rules, often with a guest author Malcolm Gladwell.

The subjects are familiar to Lewis: the rummage of the backgrounds of Yankee sports and economic phenomena. In the most recent episode, he reads his book for half an hour.

Have to admit: The Premonition hooks previous works just as quickly.

