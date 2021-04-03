Saint Young Men has not been officially licensed in the region for the religious subjects it touches, especially as it relates to Christianity and Buddhism.

And, is that despite the years, the products that come from Japan are still frowned upon by conservative groups and few streaming services dare to confront them.

If you grew up in the 2000’s, it is likely that you had to see the burning of letters, tazos or anime figures like Pokemon, Digimon or even Dragon ball because they were ‘products of the devil’. Nevertheless, Saint Young Men it shows us that this censorship is not justified.

What is this manga about?

The story of Saint Young Men is the next: Jesus -yes, the same from the bible- and Buddha -or Siddhartha Gautama– are roommates and live in the center of Tokyo among mortals.

During the more than 15 volumes of the manga, we will see both deities live a common life in which they will go shopping, cook and even go on vacation together.

All this, while sharing curious information about their personalities, their respective religions between jokes and dialogues. And, this is the strongest point of the manga: It is one of the best comedy sagas that I have read.

And, I’m not the only one who thinks so: In 2009, Saint Young Men achieved a prestigious Osamu Tezuka Award for the best short work, that same year it was the tenth best-selling manga with 2.6 million copies.

In addition to its unconventional comedy and concept, it has a storytelling quality that you can’t ignore. Also, there is nothing better than something profane for this Holy Week.

Where and how can I watch Saint Young Men?

Saint Young Men It is available as an anime movie that lasts approximately 90 minutes. Made by A-1 Pictures and licensed by Aniplex and Toho Studio.

In it, we see portrayed the holidays they want to spend in Japan, but with a detail to your images that you did not expect: Jesus remembering that he was Jewish or Buddha keeping calm on a roller coaster, etc.

A Live-Action version is currently being broadcast by streaming that is producing Piccoma TV, so far it takes three seasons. Don’t get me wrong, but this is one of my favorites.

Directed by Yūichi fukudaadds the unintentional comedy of watching two people recreate these deities. See an actor cosplay from Jesus Trying to reason with mortals is a must.

The manga is is available online through IZMEO or by Comixology that distributes the volumes of Kodansha in English. If you want to read it in Spanish, it is only available in physical form through Editorial Norma, the anime by Select Vision and the live-action that is in production by Amazon.

For many reasons this anime is not for all audiences, but if something caught your attention and you have some time in this Holy Week, see it.

