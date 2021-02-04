The Ethics Council considers it wrong to end corona rules for vaccinated people earlier. The experts differentiate between state and private rules.

BERLIN taz | There is still far too little vaccine available in Germany to quickly vaccinate those at particular risk against the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen. Nevertheless, it has been controversial in politics and at kitchen tables for weeks whether there should be easing of the corona measures for vaccinated people. The German Ethics Council has now joined the discussion with the ad hoc recommendation “Special rules for vaccinated people?”. And his recommendation is clear: It is wrong at this point in time to end the corona measures earlier for vaccinated people.

First of all, it must be clarified anyway whether people who have been vaccinated could continue to infect other people, emphasized Alena Buyx, chairwoman of the ethics council, at the presentation of the paper. If the risk could be successfully reduced, the measures would have to be withdrawn for everyone, according to the medical ethicist. After all, there are serious restrictions on fundamental rights.

On the other hand, vaccinated and non-vaccinated people can be expected to wear a mask and keep distance rules for longer. The Ethics Council, whose members are appointed by the President of the Bundestag, has the task of providing orientation for politics and society.

As long as not all people had the chance to get a vaccination, special regulations for vaccinated people would be perceived as unjust, added Sigrid Graumann, spokeswoman for the pandemic working group of the Ethics Council. A previous withdrawal of the measures for vaccinated persons would therefore also not be correct for general acceptance in the population.

The ethics council makes an exception for retirement and nursing homes, facilities for people with disabilities and the chronically ill. The extreme contact restrictions that apply there would lead to depression, dementia attacks and other serious problems. These measures can therefore only be justified as long as the people who live there have not yet been vaccinated.

Graumann emphasized that this is not about special rights, but about withdrawing discrimination. It would not be appropriate to maintain all measures in the facilities for the protection of people who could not or did not want to be vaccinated. The non-vaccinated residents would then have to be protected with other measures such as rapid tests, FFP2 masks and protective clothing for nurses.

The Ethics Council emphasizes that a distinction must be made between government measures and the behavior of companies. In the latter case, freedom of contract applies, according to the deputy chairman, Volker Lipp. However, there should be no unequal treatment when it comes to basic services, such as local public transport. Lipp also pointed out that there could be no mandatory vaccination under labor law.

But if, for example, a concert organizer or a restaurant owner would decide to only allow access to vaccinated people, this would be entirely possible. However, only when the closure is fundamentally lifted. The idea that you can open earlier for vaccinated people is a misunderstanding, says Buyx.

She also emphasized: “This means that there is no compulsory vaccination through the back door.” Finally, it would be possible to offer tests as an alternative. The Ethics Council rejected early access to vaccination for professional athletes taking part in international competitions.

Buyx also opposed speaking of “privileges” in the discussion. “I would be happy if the term would no longer be used.” It is imprecise and unnecessarily exacerbates the public debate.