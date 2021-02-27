Recommendation for the use of “Johnson & Johnson” vaccine in the United States

A panel of experts, unanimously, recommended that the United States use the Johnson & Johnson single-dose anti-COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18.

The opinion of this committee, which is mainly composed of independent scientists, is considered advisory, but it comes to support the possibility of licensing this vaccine by the US health authorities.

The Food and Drug Administration must now give the last green light to the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

And the committee’s experts considered during a vote that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of using it.

They gave their opinion at the end of a day of discussion streamed live on the Internet, and after a detailed study of data from clinical trials.

To justify his decision, one of those experts, Dr. Jay Portnoy, said, “We are in a race against the new mutated versions.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has already been used in South Africa, with a single injection. It also has another logistical advantage, as it can be stored at refrigerator temperatures, which greatly facilitates distribution.

“We all saw the news about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine today, a safe and effective third vaccine,” US President Joe Biden said in Houston on Friday, shortly after the committee vote.

He added, “We will use every possible means to expand the manufacturing process for the third vaccine, and to make faster progress” in the vaccination campaign.