Mexico City.- Through social networks the publication of an elderly man looking for work in Mexico City.

The man, 78 years old, is standing with a banner where it is read that he is looking for a job for “anything.”

On the Instagram account @memelasdeorizaba, he shared the image of the man with the intention of helping.

“I am applying for a job as a private driver, delivery driver, waiter, salesperson in a business. I am 78 years old, without addiction. Support me if you can,” reads the banner with his phone number 5527640767, in addition to thanking anyone who recommends him.

The 78-year-old man is looking for a job / Photo: Social networks

Social media users reacted to the publication, which caused outrage because a man his age is in a difficult situation.

