Mexico City.- Through social networks the publication of an elderly man looking for work in Mexico City.
The man, 78 years old, is standing with a banner where it is read that he is looking for a job for “anything.”
On the Instagram account @memelasdeorizaba, he shared the image of the man with the intention of helping.
“I am applying for a job as a private driver, delivery driver, waiter, salesperson in a business. I am 78 years old, without addiction. Support me if you can,” reads the banner with his phone number 5527640767, in addition to thanking anyone who recommends him.
Social media users reacted to the publication, which caused outrage because a man his age is in a difficult situation.
