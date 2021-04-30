Three women were arrested this Thursday after the closure of a clandestine medical office located in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta that sold Trick tests of coronavirus to 3,500 pesos.

After the operation carried out jointly by the City Police and the Ministry of Health of the Nation, it was possible to determine that the three women who exhibited nursing assistant cards they were not enabled to exercise.

The clinic, in Larrea at 900, and the highly complex ambulance they had at their disposal were also disabled.

One of the detainees presented herself as president of an association called Community Action for Latin American Equality in Argentina (ACILA), which I did not have the permits either corresponding.

Disabled medical office that offered false coronavirus tests at 3,500 pesos. Photo: City Police.

The 12th Criminal, Misconduct and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office intervened in the case, led by Dr. Sebastián Fedullo, who ordered the closure of the premises, the arrest of the three women, the hijacking of the Ford Transit ambulance and the other evidence found.

Meanwhile, actions were instructed for violation of Article 208 of the Penal Code, for “Illegal Practice of Medicine“.

The Ford Transit ambulance was disabled and was hijacked by the Justice. Photo: City Police.

Likewise, the PCR tests not authorized by the ANMAT, a device to perform electrocardiograms, test tubes, documentation, computers, medical supplies and cell phones, among other objects, were seized.

DB