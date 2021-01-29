Russian authorities announced this Friday that they are willing to deliver 100 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus to the European Union (EU) during the second quarter of the year.

This occurs in the midst of controversy and speculation due to the delay in the arrival of doses to Argentina and after the confirmation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of Gamaleya de delays of up to three weeks in delivery of doses.

Russia assured that “they are expanding the capacity to produce more doses of Sputnik V due to the high demand in Latin America” ​​and that they are working on improving “the facilities located outside Russia to guarantee supply to Argentina and the rest of the region.”

“Following the completion of the main part of mass vaccination in Russia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) can deliver 100 million doses of Sputnik V to the EU for 50 million people in the second quarter of 2021“, said the vaccine developers through their account on the social network Twitter.

They stressed that this delivery would be subject to the approval of the vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which had not yet given Sputnik V.

So far, Sputnik V has been approved for emergency use in Argentina, Algeria, Brazil, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Serbia, Paraguay, Palestine, Pakistan, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

The RDIF itself indicated on January 20 that the Russian authorities had submitted an application to the EU for the registration of this vaccine. According to clinical trials in Russia, the vaccine is more than 90% effective.

The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by the state-run Nikolai Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology with funding from RDIF.

Russia’s proposal comes as the EU is facing a vaccine shortage due to delays in the delivery of those approved for emergency use, which has led to tensions in recent days with suppliers.

The delay in Argentina

The delay in the arrival of vaccines makes it impossible to comply with the times of the plan that the Government had, which promised to vaccinate almost five million people this month.

The Sputnik V vaccine delivery schedule that the Executive released some time ago began in December with the arrival of 300,000 doses and continued on January 16 with the arrival in the country of 300,000 doses of the second component of the vaccine. By the end of January, always according to the original plan, another 4.7 million were expected to arrive, while in February another 14,700,000 are expected. In total, they count 20,000,000 doses of the Russian vaccine until July.

While the vaccines manufactured in Russia are intended only for the domestic market – with some exceptions such as Argentina – the RDIF agreed to manufacture more than 150 million doses per year in South Korea and another 300 million per year in India to supply the rest. of countries in the world.

Agreements were also recently announced to produce Sputnik V in Kazakhstan and Brazil, where it has already started to be manufactured in two plants in Brasilia and Guarulhos, São Paulo, of the private laboratory União Química.

With information from Télam.