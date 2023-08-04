Genoa – Change in the relationship between the RSA for the elderly, disabled and psychiatric patients and the Region. Today the junta, on the proposal of the councilor for health Angelo Gratarolahas provided for a flat-rate adjustment to the current tariffs of the territorial social-health offer relating to the year 2023.

Gratarola explains: «It goes in the wake of the recognition of all the social and health activities, residential, elderly, disabled, mental health and addictions, which have suffered an increase in costs during the Covid on the one hand due to the direct effects of the pandemic and on the other the impossibility of generating a turnover within the structures. The tariff adjustment had already been thought of just before the Covid, but the procedure was interrupted and now, waiting to conclude the work on the analysis of the tariffs scheduled for the end of the year, this package arrives which provides for a 6.2% increase for the elderly sector and a 3.5% for all other target users».

At the same council meeting, the update of the manual for the accreditation of territorial health and social-health structures was approved, a necessary measure to comply with the rules included in law 118 of August 2022 and its implementing decrees of December of the same year which in fact create a new regulation of competition in healthcare.

“We express satisfaction with the approval of the council to update the manual for the accreditation of social and health structures, which we have requested several times. The flat-rate adjustment to the 2023 tariffs is also good, which recognizes the increase in costs suffered by social and health activities due to the pandemic and the impossibility of generating an adequate turnover within the structures” he underlines Luca Pallavicininational president of Confcommercio Health, Health and Care. “We believe it is important to underline – he adds – the collaboration between the Region, employers and trade unions. This happened thanks to the commitment of the technical table, led by the Department of Health and the Health Department, which we hope will continue in the future. We would like to thank Toti and Gratarola”.

Cgil, Cisl and Uil Liguria express satisfaction with the agreement which “establishes the mandatory application of the national labor contracts of the most representative trade union organizations for the personnel of the Ligurian RSA accredited with the regional public health social system. This is a great victory for union action which provides for the application of contracts signed by the most representative organizations and which takes as a reference the economic treatment of the national contract which is more favorable to workers. Through bargaining we have guaranteed higher wages and protection for staff and barred the way for the application of contracts with low wages that do not protect the rights of operators and patients”, they declare Maurizio Calà, Luca Maestripieri and Mario Ghini General Secretaries of Cgil Cisl Uil Liguria and Maria Pia Scandolo, Paola Bavoso, Alfonso Pittaluga of the regional secretariats of Cgil, Cisl and Uil.

“Thanks to the agreement – explain the trade unions – companies intending to participate in accreditation tenders must comply with the new provisions” it is an important achievement that goes beyond the protection of personnel and which contributes to better qualifying the service intended for the most vulnerable ”.