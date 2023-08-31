Thursday, August 31, 2023
Recognized ‘fitness influencer’ dies at 33: details investigated by the Police

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2023
in Sports
Recognized 'fitness influencer' dies at 33: details investigated by the Police

Larissa Borges

Larissa Borges died at the age of 33.

Photo:

Larrissa Borges’s Instagram. Archive.

Larissa Borges died at the age of 33.

The woman, a figure in exercise and networks, suffered two cardiac arrests.

The ‘influencer’ Larissa Borges passed away at the age of 33, in Brazil, according to what his family published on social networks. A resident of Brasilia, he was traveling in the city of Gramado when he suffered a cardiac arrest on August 20. Later, she was hospitalized. And this Monday she suffered a new cardiac arrest. The Brazilian Civil Police is still investigating her death.

The unexpected death of a ‘fitness influencer’

Larissa Borges

Larissa Borges died at the age of 33.

Photo:

Larrissa Borges’s Instagram. Archive.

According to the statement shared on networks, Larissa was in a coma for a week and died after suffering a second cardiac arrest.

Gustavo Barcellos, a Police delegate, told ‘O GLOBO’ that the investigation awaits the results of the autopsy, and that Larissa’s boyfriend has already testified.

“There is a report of possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages. The body was sent for necropsy. We will try to look through laboratory tests for substances that you possibly consumed. We have already heard from the boyfriend who was with her and we are investigating the case,” Barcellos said.

(Luis Rubiales’ mother is urgently hospitalized: this is all that is known).

The farewell to Larissa Borges

Also in the tribute offered by the family, the parents describe the young woman as “dedicated” and “hard-working”, and remember that she struggled to live during the period that she was hospitalized.

“In addition to her charming personality, Larissa was also a dedicated and hard-working person. She tirelessly fought for her life, facing all the obstacles that a determined and warrior woman faces without complaint. Her departure leaves a void in our hearts. May her soul rest in peace and may her memory always be remembered with fondness and gratitude,” she wrote.

More news

O GLOBO, OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP
(GDA)

