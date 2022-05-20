Strengthened in recent years by the growing interest in the ESG (environmental, social and governance) agenda, the struggle for racial equality is far from a definitive solution within the labor market. According to the Business Racial Equity Index (IERE) of 2021, the participation of blacks — a classification that includes blacks and browns — in companies is around 30%. When the cut is by management positions, it drops to 10.3%, in the board, only 6%. Although the journey towards effective equality has a long way to go, relevant actions are underway in several companies. To recognize them, the Business Initiative for Racial Equality held the 1st edition of the Best Companies in Diversity Practices and Actions event on May 13, with the support of DINHEIRO. “We want to recognize those who are contributing to social transformation,” said Raphael Vicente, director-general of the Initiative.

Actions were recognized in eight categories, of which only one was open to companies not signatories to the Initiative. Avon stood out with the Diva (Diversity + Avon) project, created to attract and develop black talent and which derives from a broader movement, implemented in November 2020 under the name #EssaéMinhaCor. Through it, the beauty products manufacturer that has been present in Brazil since 1958 has expanded its makeup portfolio to meet all Brazilian skin tones. In the other seven categories, only one did not receive entries: Value Chain Engagement. For Raphael Vicente, even though the diversity agenda has gained space, “the absence of projects involving the chain is very representative and shows that the path is long”. For Valdir Martins, executive director at the Initiative, without this evolution the result is limited. “It is necessary to create an entire ecosystem to move the needle of social inequality”.

In the category Access to Adolescents and Young People in the Labor Market, the recognition went to KPMG. The consultancy stood out with #Impulse, a qualification program for black students that offers knowledge in technology, English and face-to-face meetings to develop new talent. The second category recognized Recruitment and Selection initiatives. Bradesco stood out through Unibrad, its corporate university. The initiative offers knowledge trails to young people so that they can emerge in the organization’s hierarchy. For Juliano Marcílio, director of Human Resources at the institution, the structured program is bringing results. “Today, 40% of our employees are already black,” he said. Magazine Luiza, which in a pioneering way started to dedicate 100% of the vacancies of its Trainee do Brasil program to black people, came next in number of points tied with Corteva, an agribusiness company.

RISE As important as attracting and training young black people is ensuring their professional advancement within the company. As the IERI statistics show, for every 100 blacks hired, only six make it to the top. This is the picture that PwC Brasil wants to change. With 27% of black people on the team and 16% in leadership positions, the company was recognized for encouraging the promotion of talent through the Black as Manager (BaM). Created in 2021, the initiative is the company’s first career development, mentoring and acceleration program for black men and women.

The examples did not stop there. BASF, with the Black Inclusion Group, was recognized in what can be translated as racial equity governance. Saint-Gobain presented the best case of intersectionality. Her Women of Color project focuses on empowering vulnerable women, especially black women. And pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb won the Empowered Buying distinction. For Raphael Vicente, expanding racial equity in this field is one of the great challenges. Disseminating examples that can transform this scenario, through recognition of the Best Companies in Diversity Practices and Actions, is essential to advance in the fight for equality.